Vikings-Lions inactives: Alex Anzalone, Kalif Raymond return for Detroit
The Lions are getting linebacker Alex Anzalone and wide receiver/punt returner Kalif Raymond back from injuries for tonight's game against the Vikings. Both players are officially active.
Anzalone suffered a broken forearm in November and has missed the last six games, but he's gutting it out for this huge game. According to reports, he might have his snap count limited somewhat, as he's less than 100 percent healthy.
Raymond, who scored a touchdown against the Vikings in the first meeting between these teams in October, is back after missing the last five games due to a foot injury.
These are the Lions' inactives:
They also have numerous key players who remain on injured reserve, including Aidan Hutchinson, Alim McNeill, Carlton Davis III, Malcolm Rodriguez, and Derrick Barnes.
The Vikings' inactives are below:
Jones, who has seven sacks this season, was ruled out on Friday. In his absence, look for ascending rookie Dallas Turner to play a bigger role as the Vikings' top outside linebacker behind Pro Bowlers Jonathan Greenard and Andrew Van Ginkel.
With Moreau out, rookie Dwight McGlothern is Minnesota's top backup at cornerback. Linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill is active after being listed as questionable, so he'll be the top backup behind Blake Cashman and Ivan Pace Jr. at that position. That means Munson, who was elevated from the practice squad, is inactive.
Rodriguez, Feeney, and Rouse have been healthy scratches for much of the season.
Kickoff is at 7:20 p.m. CT on NBC.
