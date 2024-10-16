Inside The Vikings

Vikings-Lions will be broadcast to most of the country on Sunday

It's almost a nationally-televised game this weekend on FOX.

Jonathan Harrison

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson looks back after catching a pass against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit on Sunday, Jan. 7, 2024.
Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson looks back after catching a pass against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit on Sunday, Jan. 7, 2024. / David Rodriguez Munoz / USA TODAY NETWORK
In this story:

Sunday's battle for NFC North supremacy between the Vikings and Lions will be broadcast to most of the country on FOX in the early window.

According to 506 Sports' weekly map of broadcast coverage, Sunday's Vikings-Lions game will be shown from California all the way to Florida, with pockets of coverage carved out for other games. The main region that won't get the game is the northeast, including the major population hubs of Boston, New York, Philadelphia, and D.C., which will get Giants-Eagles. The Falcons-Seahawks and Colts-Dolphins games will also be shown in those teams' local regions.

TV broadcast map for the 12 p.m. CT window on FOX.
TV broadcast map for the 12 p.m. CT window on FOX. / 506 Sports

The undefeated Vikings return from their bye week to take on the 4-1 Lions at U.S. Bank Stadium on Sunday. FOX's current No. 2 crew of Adam Amin and Greg Olsen are set to handle the call of the game on television. The network's top crew of Kevin Burkhardt and Tom Brady will be covering FOX's late afternoon game, which features a nationally-broadcast rematch of last year's Super Bowl between the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs.

The NFC North will be heavily featured this weekend, with CBS' early window coverage for the game between the Green Bay Packers and Houston Texans looking very similar to the FOX map.

CBS early window broadcast map.
CBS early window broadcast map. / 506 Sports

While the Twin Cities metro area and portions of central Minnesota won't be able to tune into the Packers-Texans tilt, they will be able to see the Las Vegas Raiders-Los Angeles Rams game set to kick off at 3:05 p.m. CT. Kevin Harlan and Trent Green are set for the call of that game on CBS.

Sunday's Vikings game starts at 12 p.m. CT.

Published
Jonathan Harrison
JONATHAN HARRISON

Home/News