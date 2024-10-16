Vikings-Lions will be broadcast to most of the country on Sunday
Sunday's battle for NFC North supremacy between the Vikings and Lions will be broadcast to most of the country on FOX in the early window.
According to 506 Sports' weekly map of broadcast coverage, Sunday's Vikings-Lions game will be shown from California all the way to Florida, with pockets of coverage carved out for other games. The main region that won't get the game is the northeast, including the major population hubs of Boston, New York, Philadelphia, and D.C., which will get Giants-Eagles. The Falcons-Seahawks and Colts-Dolphins games will also be shown in those teams' local regions.
The undefeated Vikings return from their bye week to take on the 4-1 Lions at U.S. Bank Stadium on Sunday. FOX's current No. 2 crew of Adam Amin and Greg Olsen are set to handle the call of the game on television. The network's top crew of Kevin Burkhardt and Tom Brady will be covering FOX's late afternoon game, which features a nationally-broadcast rematch of last year's Super Bowl between the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs.
The NFC North will be heavily featured this weekend, with CBS' early window coverage for the game between the Green Bay Packers and Houston Texans looking very similar to the FOX map.
While the Twin Cities metro area and portions of central Minnesota won't be able to tune into the Packers-Texans tilt, they will be able to see the Las Vegas Raiders-Los Angeles Rams game set to kick off at 3:05 p.m. CT. Kevin Harlan and Trent Green are set for the call of that game on CBS.
Sunday's Vikings game starts at 12 p.m. CT.