Vikings' Madden 26 ratings include some major disrespect
Player ratings are out for the Madden NFL 26 video game, and at least a couple star Vikings players were disrespected by whoever sets the numbers.
Here's a look at the Vikings' top 13 players in the game, starting with Justin Jefferson, who is one of seven members of this year's 99 club.
- WR Justin Jefferson: 99
- LT Christian Darrisaw: 92
- DT Jonathan Allen: 88
- TE T.J. Hockenson: 88
- S Harrison Smith: 88
- RT Brian O'Neill: 86
- RB Aaron Jones: 85
- CB Byron Murphy Jr: 85
- WR Jordan Addison: 84
- LB Blake Cashman: 83
- C Ryan Kelly: 83
- OLB Jonathan Greenard: 83
- OLB Andrew Van Ginkel: 83
The two names and ratings that really jump out are the two on the bottom of that list. How on earth are Greenard and Van Ginkel only 83s? Those are, quite arguably, the Vikings' two best defensive players and two of the top five players on the entire roster.
Greenard had 12 sacks, 18 total TFLs, and 80 QB pressures last season, with the latter stat ranking third among all players. He was a Pro Bowler and probably should've been an All-Pro. And somehow, he's tied for 21st among all edge defenders in Madden rating. George Karlaftis, an 84, had 8 sacks and 61 pressures last season. Greg Rousseau, an 88, had 8 sacks and 63 pressures. Those are just two of numerous examples.
Van Ginkel being an 83 is perhaps even more absurd. He actually was an All-Pro, finishing seventh in defensive player of the year voting after a season where he had 11.5 sacks, 18 TFLs, six passes defended, and two pick-sixes.
Greenard and Van Ginkel should be in the 87-90 range. And the three Vikings who are 88s — Allen, Hockenson, and Smith — should probably be in the 83-85 range instead. Smith, in particular, does not need to be an 88 at 36 years old.
But Madden ratings are often silly and should be taken with a grain of salt.
Vikings QB J.J. McCarthy is a 73, which shouldn't be too surprising considering he's essentially still a rookie. As a team, the Vikings are an 88, which is tied with the Lions for fifth-best. Only the Ravens, Eagles, Chiefs, and Bills have higher team ratings in the game.