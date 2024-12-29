Vikings-Packers Week 17 score predictions from the Vikings On SI staff
The border battle between the Vikings and Packers Sunday in Minneapolis is one of the biggest in the history of the rivalry. What's at stake? For the Vikings, a win extend their win streak to nine and mean a chance at the No. 1 overall seed in the playoffs entering the final week of the regular season. For the Packers, an upset at U.S. Bank Stadium would give them a chance to go as high as the No. 5 seed and push the Vikings down to the No. 6.
Minnesota is a slight one-point home favorite on Sunday. Will the streak reach nine? Our staff writers have made their picks.
Will Ragatz: Vikings 26, Packers 23
The Vikings and Packers have split the season series in each of the last four years. I think that trend is due to end in 2024. The Packers are a very good team, but I’m a bit confused by their status as one-point underdogs on Sunday. U.S. Bank Stadium is a difficult place to play, the Vikings are a legitimate 13-2, and they led 28-0 in Green Bay the last time these teams met. Minnesota’s special year continues this week with a ninth consecutive win, setting up a winner-take-all thriller in Detroit to wrap up the regular season.
Joe Nelson: Vikings 38, Packers 24
The Packers are too banged up to beat the Vikings in Minneapolis. Without starters Jaire Alexander, Quay Walker, Evan Williams and Christian Watson, the Packers are in trouble. They won't be able to handle Minnesota's passing attack. I can see Jordan Love putting up some numbers, but one critical element that is going overlooked is the return of Vikings inside linebacker Ivan Pace Jr. He's a key cog against the run and his presence will make life even harder for Josh Jacobs.
Nolan O'Hara: Vikings 34, Packers 31
The Green Bay Packers have won nine of 11 games since losing to the Vikings on Sept. 29 — only the Detroit Lions have beaten them — and the Vikings are winners of eight straight heading into this battle of red-hot division rivals. Minnesota has had some close calls over the win streak, but whenever the Vikings needed it, Sam Darnold delivered when it mattered. Until he doesn’t, it’s impossible to bet against the Vikings, especially with the NFC title still in play if Minnesota can win a game that's likely to go down to the wire at U.S. Bank Stadium.
Jonathan Harrison: Vikings 35, Packers 31
This is one of the biggest border battles in recent memory, maybe ever. Both Sam Darnold and Jordan Love are playing at extremely high levels. The defenses take the ball away from everybody. Playoff seeding is on the line. Brian Flores already showed once that when given a second crack at a QB, he can completely shut them down. Now, to be fair, that was Caleb Williams and the dysfunctional Bears. We'll see how the D fairs against a better QB for a second time in a season. Darnold is playing much better than he was the first time he took on the Packers. I have the Vikings edging this one in a thriller.
Tony Liebert: Vikings 31, Packers 26
The Vikings and Packers are two of the hottest teams in the NFL and Sunday should be one of the biggest games on the league calendar this season. Minnesota has lost only one game at U.S. Bank Stadium this season and I think the home crowd will understand the magnitude of this game, creating a rowdy environment. The crowd will be the difference between two very even ball clubs and I think the Vikings make one more play down the stretch and pick up a pivotal win in the race for the No. 1 seed.
Here are last week's predictions. Season records for our pickers:
* Joe: 13-2
* Will: 11-4
* Jonathan: 11-4
* Nolan: 10-5
* Tony: 8-7