Vikings-Seahawks Week 16 score predictions from the Vikings On SI staff
After a successful three-game homestand, the Vikings are back on the road this weekend as they look to extend their winning streak to eight games and keep pace with the Lions and Eagles atop the NFC. They're headed to Seattle to take on an 8-6 Seahawks team that is fighting for its playoff life and will have Geno Smith and Kenneth Walker III healthy. The Vikings haven't won a game in Seattle since 2006, though Kevin O'Connell wasn't around for any of their five straight losses there.
Minnesota is a slight three-point road favorite on Sunday. Will the streak reach eight? Our staff writers have made their picks.
Will Ragatz: Seahawks 20, Vikings 17
The Vikings are a better team than the Seahawks, but this one might be tough. There's rain in the forecast, Seattle has two excellent running backs, and the Vikings have struggled a bit to defend the run with Ivan Pace Jr. on injured reserve. Also, Mike Macdonald's team really needs this game and it's a difficult place to win on the road. So while I absolutely can see the Vikings extending their streak if they show up and play well, it's also very difficult to win eight consecutive games in the NFL. Everyone picking Minnesota this week gives me a slightly bad feeling about this one.
Joe Nelson: Vikings 30, Seahawks 17
I can't stop thinking about how bad Tariq Woolen's day might be against Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison. If Romeo Doubs and Christian Watson were tough on him, then Jefferson and Addison might send him into hiding. The Seahawks are a bad team disguised as a team with a winning record, but if the Packers, 49ers and Bills are blowing them away in Seattle, I imagine the Vikings will do the same.
Nolan O'Hara: Vikings 27, Seahawks 24
Geno Smith should be good to go, but the Seattle Seahawks will still have plenty of obstacles to overcome against a red-hot Vikings team that’s still in contention for the top seed in the NFC. Despite winning seven straight, the Vikings know they can’t rest on their laurels. They’re rolling and every game still has incredible significance. With a lot on the line, they’ll find a way to get it done in a tough environment in Seattle.
Jonathan Harrison: Vikings 17, Seahawks 14
A Vikings win in Seattle is long overdue. With Minnesota on a roll and finding different ways to win, they’re a tough team to pick to lose. Seattle are tough though and in the thick of a race for the NFC West. With QB Geno Smith at less than 100%, the Vikings defense should definitely have their ears pinned back looking to hurry a guy on a banged up knee. This has close one written all over it.
Tony Liebert: Vikings 31, Seahawks 28
The Seahawks and starting QB Geno Smith enter this week's matchup a little banged up, but Seattle is routinely one of the toughest places to play in the entire NFL. Smith has struggled with turnovers this season with 13 interceptions, which is the third most in the league. I expect Brian Flores and the Vikings' defense to have a great gameplan, but the Seahawks should give them all they can handle. I think Minnesota makes one big play down the stretch and squeaks out a big win on the road.
Here are last week's predictions. Season records for our pickers:
* Joe: 12-2
* Will: 11-3
* Jonathan: 10-4
* Nolan: 9-5
* Tony: 7-7
