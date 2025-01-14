Vikings-Rams live score updates: NFL wild card playoffs on MNF
It's finally playoff time for the Vikings, who are in Arizona to take on the Rams in the final game of wild card weekend.
This is a fascinating matchup for the eighth and final spot in the divisional round of the postseason. The 14-3 Vikings won four more games this year than the 10-7 Rams, but one of those three losses came against Matthew Stafford and company in October. That game was at SoFi Stadium on a short week. This one is at the Cardinals' State Farm Stadium on an extra long week. Plenty of Vikings fans are in the crowd in the desert to cheer on their team.
Perhaps the biggest storyline in this game surrounds Sam Darnold, who turned his career around this season with the Vikings and was a deserving Pro Bowl selection. Darnold had a great year, but he's coming off a dud of a performance in last weekend's huge showdown with the Lions. If he doesn't bounce back tonight, not only could the Vikings' season come to an end, but Darnold's upcoming contract in free agency could take a serious hit. There's a lot on the line for him in his first career playoff start.
The good news for Darnold is that he's going against a Rams defense that wasn't very good this season. Los Angeles has an impressive front four of rookies and second-year players (Jared Verse, Braden Fiske, Byron Young, Kobie Turner) but not a whole lot else that scares you defensively. Darnold will look to lean on his weapons (Justin Jefferson, Aaron Jones, Jordan Addison, T.J. Hockenson) and lead the Vikings to the next round.
Defensively, the matchup between Stafford and Sean McVay's offense against Brian Flores' outstanding Vikings defense should be an excellent one. Stafford lit up Flores' group in October, so it'll be interesting to see what kind of adjustments are made. Can the Vikings get home with pressure and create a takeaway or two?
Follow along below for live updates throughout the game.
Live updates
First quarter
