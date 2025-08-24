Vikings release Brett Rypien; Max Brosmer safe?
We now have a clear picture of what Minnesota's QB room will look like to start the season.
The Vikings are expected to release veteran Brett Rypien amid Sunday's quarterback shakeup, according to a report from NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.
After trading Sam Howell to the Eagles and signing free agent Carson Wentz, Minnesota quarterback room will likely be J.J. McCarthy, Wentz and undrafted rookie Max Brosmer to start the 2025-26 season.
Rypien signed with Minnesota last August after four seasons with the Broncos and one with the Rams. The former Boise State standout has started four games in his NFL career, but never seemed to find his groove with the Vikings. At 29 years old, he will now look for another opportunity elsewhere.
