Vikings remain confident in Will Reichard despite misses against Packers
The Vikings aren't losing any faith in rookie kicker Will Reichard despite a few missed field goals against the Packers on Sunday.
Reichard missed a 57-yarder off the crossbar in the first quarter, which was basically the first time all year he hasn't had enough leg on a kick. He missed a 55-yarder wide right at the end of the half, but it didn't count, as he got another chance — due to a controversial offsides call on the Packers — and hit from 50 yards out twice in a row (a timeout was called before the first one). He then hit the left upright on a 43-yarder in the fourth quarter that could've helped prevent the game from getting as close as it did.
The Vikings are focusing on lifting up Reichard, who turns 24 in a little over a week. They know they're going to need him this weekend against the Lions and once the postseason begins.
"I just told him, hey, next one is gonna be the best one," Kevin O'Connell said after the game. "My confidence in Will is as sky high (as ever). He had an unbelievable session on Thursday when he was kicking. Hit the first one (the 57-yarder) true. That's my confidence level. If we think we're anywhere near the range, I'm gonna give him a swing. He's a phenomenal kid, great makeup. The next kick's going to be his best kick is how I look at it, and I know our team does as well."
Reichard got off to a fantastic start to this season, which was no surprise to anyone who watched him kick in training camp. The sixth-round pick out of Alabama made the first 14 attempts of his career through Week 8, including four from 50-plus yards.
But he missed twice against the Colts in Week 9 and landed on IR with a quad injury after the game. That cost him four games, during which John Parker Romo filled in as Minnesota's kicker. Reichard then hit the left upright from 47 yards out against the Falcons in his first field goal attempt since the injury. He bounced back and had made five in a row before the two misses against the Packers.
Dating back to the Colts game, Reichard has missed five of his last 12 field goals. However, there's no lingering issue with his quad, said special teams coordinator Matt Daniels, who also remains very confident in his kicker. He said Reichard just got slightly under the 57-yarder that came up short and the 43-yarder he missed left just "kind of drew on him at the last second."
"He's not injured at all," Daniels said on Tuesday. "He's perfectly fine. There's no excuses there in terms of injury being the reason."
