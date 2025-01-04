Vikings reportedly buy up $2 million in tickets for season finale against Lions
Could we hear a "Skol" chant break out at Ford Field in Detroit Sunday night?
That's an impossibility, right? Detroit fans will surely be out in full force for a game between the Vikings and Lions that will decide the top seed in the NFC. Well, the idea of a "Skol" chant breaking out doesn't sound as far-fetched now after Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer revealed the Vikings bought up nearly $2 million worth of tickets for the game of the year.
Breer reported on Saturday the Vikings purchased 1,900 second-market tickets worth around $1,000 each to provide players' and staffers' families a better viewing experience, but also to sell them to season-ticket holders at a discount. They emailed season-ticket holders with the option to purchase tickets, selling them for as little as $200, per Breer.
The ticket buy-up by Minnesota was unusual and even caught the attention of the Lions, who according to Breer, contacted the league office about the move, only to be told the Vikings did not break any rules in their process.
The tickets purchased by the Vikings are behind the away-team bench, per Breer.
The Vikings will have plenty of friendly fans at their back for a game that couldn't have higher stakes. Both teams are 14-2, making it the first regular-season game in NFL history between two 13-plus win teams, and the winner takes the top seed in the conference, while the loser will be locked into the No. 5 seed and forced to go on the road in the wild-card round.
The Lions are a 2.5-point favorite for the game, which will be televised on NBC and is scheduled for a 7:20 p.m. kickoff.
Perhaps the Vikings' ticket purchases can cut into Detroit's home-field advantage.