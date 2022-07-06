Vikings Rookie CB Akayleb Evans is Already a Fan Favorite Before Playing a Single Snap

Evans has used Twitter to connect with fans in Minnesota before even playing his first game.

Akayleb Evans, a fourth-round pick out of Missouri just over two months ago, hasn't yet played a snap for the Minnesota Vikings, and yet the 23-year-old cornerback has already become a fan favorite.

How? The power of social media.

As soon as he was drafted by the Vikings, Evans began using his Twitter account @AkaylebEvans to connect with fans and share his happiness with his new organization.

It's human nature to enjoy being appreciated, so fans understandably have loved Evans' shoutouts to the Vikings' fanbase and his overall excitement to be in Minnesota.

And if it couldn't get any more wholesome, Evans has shared plenty of pictures of his adorable pet rabbit, Benji.

Another great way to make Vikings fans love you? Showing that you know some of the history of the team and its rivals.

Oh, and he's not just doing this for show. Evans has a foundation, The Akayleb Evans Foundation, that he started when he was playing at Tulsa and has come with him to Missouri and now Minnesota. He's big into giving back to the community.

Evans transferred from Tulsa to Missouri to play against stiffer competition, and it paid off. He had a strong season for the Tigers, tested really well at the NFL Scouting Combine, and was drafted 118th overall by the Vikings, who traded up get him. Minnesota is very high on his potential due to his length, speed, explosiveness, and talent.

It's unlikely that Evans will play much as a rookie, as he's behind at least Patrick Peterson, Cameron Dantzler, and fellow rookie Andrew Booth Jr. on the depth chart at outside cornerback. But with some seasoning and development, the Vikings think he has a bright future.

And one thing's for sure: Vikings fans are going to be rooting hard for Evans to become the star he believes he can be.

Evans' Twitter following has grown rapidly since he was drafted, and he's now approaching 17,000 followers. Apparently, he plans on dying his hair purple for the season when he gets to 20K, so if you're not following him on Twitter, now would be a good time to change that.

Here's more Twitter content from the Vikings' social media-savvy rookie corner.

With training camp around the corner, fans will have the opportunity to come out to TCO Performance Center and show Evans some of the love he's already shown them.

Thanks for reading. Make sure to bookmark this site and check back daily for the latest Vikings news and analysis all offseason long. Also, follow me on Twitter and feel free to ask me any questions on there.