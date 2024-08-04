Vikings rookie kicker Will Reichard put on a show on Saturday
To end practice on Saturday, the Vikings gave rookie kicker Will Reichard some live reps in front of his teammates, coaches, and a few hundred fans. The 23-year-old stepped up and drilled one from extra point distance, 33 yards out, to get things started. Then he moved back to 42 yards and smashed another ball through the uprights. Same thing from 46, the number on his jersey. And from 48. And from 53.
For the cherry on top, Reichard's last attempt came from 58 yards out. He calmly went through his approach and blasted the football well above the crossbar to complete a 6-for-6 session. The kick would've been good from 65. Teammates cheered and ran to Reichard to celebrate. The fans in attendance at TCO Performance Center, many of them jaded by decades of Vikings kicking woes, gave a standing ovation.
It was quite the impressive display from Reichard, who has a big-time right leg. That's why the Vikings made him this year's highest-drafted kicker when they selected him in the sixth round. After a standout career at Alabama in which he became the all-time scoring leader in NCAA history, Reichard's next goal is to establish himself in the NFL and break this franchise's kicking curse.
Earlier this week, the Vikings released John Parker Romo, making Reichard the only kicker on their roster. He did miss a couple from long range the very next day, but those are the only two he's missed out of 14 attempts in team drills during camp. The job is his — and he looks the part.
"I just felt like Will, since the time he's arrived, has demonstrated time after time that (he) really is so consistent," said head coach Kevin O'Connell on the decision to waive Romo. "I just want to see him take all the kicks. ... I think Will's ready."
