Vikings showdown vs. Aaron Rodgers, Steelers set for Dublin in Week 4
The saga is over: Aaron Rodgers is finally signing with the Pittsburgh Steelers. He's informed the team he'll fly to Pittsburgh this weekend, sign a one-year contract, and participate in next week's minicamp, per reports. The most likely outcome is now a reality, as Rodgers will play his 21st season for Mike Tomlin and the Steelers.
What does this mean for the Vikings? A couple things.
First and foremost, it officially ends any remaining speculation — not that it should've still existed — about Rodgers waiting around to see if a potential J.J. McCarthy injury would open up a spot for him in Minnesota. The Vikings had discussions with Rodgers earlier this offseason, but ultimately decided not to go in that direction. That wasn't going to suddenly change anytime soon, but the idea also wasn't going to 100 percent die in some people's minds until Rodgers put pen to paper with the Steelers or another team.
Now it can. Aaron Rodgers will not be a Viking in 2025 (or ever, almost certainly).
It also means the overseas showdown between Minnesota and Pittsburgh just got quite a bit more interesting. In Week 4 (Sept. 28), the Vikings and Steelers will play the first-ever NFL game in Ireland when they face off at Croke Park in Dublin. It'll now officially be the 22-year-old McCarthy going against the 41-year-old Rodgers in that game, which promises to be a good one.
Both quarterbacks will try to lead their team to a victory in that game. But there might be a little extra motivational juice for each guy. From a narrative perspective, McCarthy will look to prove that the Vikings made the right decision in not signing Rodgers this offseason. Rodgers, of course, will look to make the opposite statement against his buddy Kevin O'Connell.
It'll be the second straight year where the Vikings face Rodgers across the pond, after beating him and the New York Jets in London early last season. Get the early-morning popcorn ready, Minnesota fans.