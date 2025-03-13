Vikings sign former Buccaneers swing tackle Justin Skule for OL depth
The Vikings are signing former Tampa Bay Buccaneers swing tackle Justin Skule. The news was first reported by The Athletic's Alec Lewis and has since been announced by the team. He'll provide some depth at both tackle spots for Minnesota, which is particularly important with Christian Darrisaw coming off of a major knee injury.
Skule, 28, was drafted by the 49ers in the sixth round out of Vanderbilt in 2019. He started 12 games over his first two seasons in San Francisco, playing mostly left tackle but also seeing time at right guard in 2020. He then tore his ACL in 2021, leading to a long stint on injured reserve, and he was waived by the 49ers in final roster cuts the following year. Skule quickly latched on with the Buccaneers and spent the last three seasons there.
After playing sparingly in 2022 and '23, Skule was called upon for five starts and six extended appearances last season — four at right tackle and two at left tackle. He held up well for a backup in those games, earning a 69.2 PFF grade on the season, with solid marks in both pass protection and run blocking.
The 6'6", 315-pound Skule is a solid addition for the Vikings as their swing tackle, replacing free agent David Quessenberry in that role. He provides some insurance in case Darrisaw isn't ready to start Week 1 at left tackle after tearing both his ACL and MCL against the Rams last October.
Recommended articles
Stay up to date on all things Vikings by bookmarking Minnesota Vikings On SI, subscribing to our YouTube channel, and signing up to receive our free Vikings newsletter.