Vikings sign GM Kwesi Adofo-Mensah to contract extension
The Minnesota Vikings have signed general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah to a multi-year contract extension, the team announced. According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, the deal was signed Thursday night.
Adofo-Mensah was previously headed into the final year of his contract, but he now joins head coach Kevin O'Connell in landing a second contract from the Vikings and their ownership this offseason — though Adofo-Mensah got his new deal nearly four months after O'Connell, who was extended in late January.
“I’m beyond excited to continue this journey with the Minnesota Vikings," Adofo-Mensah said, via the team's press release. "This organization means so much to me, and I’ve always believed in what we’re building here. From the ownership to the incredible staff, there’s a true commitment to creating a winning culture with the goal of competing year in and year out. I’m thankful for the trust the Wilf family has placed in me, and I’m thrilled to continue leading our football operation alongside Coach O’Connell.
"Minnesota has welcomed my family with open arms, and we embrace the sacrifices that come with chasing the ultimate prize, knowing what it will mean to the best fan base and this great state. While we’ve made significant strides already, our focus will remain on building a team positioned as a perennial contender. This extension signifies we are on solid ground with the long-term vision we have set, and I’m incredibly excited to work with this group of talented people as we continue to push the boundaries of what this franchise can achieve."
Hired a few weeks apart in 2022, Adofo-Mensah and O'Connell have led the Vikings to a 34-17 regular season record in three seasons, the franchise's best three-year run since going 36-12 from 1998-2000. They're 0-2 in the playoffs, but the duo has changed the culture of the organization and built a foundation for future success, adeptly navigating what Adofo-Mensah once called "a competitive rebuild." Now they'll officially get to continue leading the charge forward alongside each other beyond 2025.
“We are extremely excited to continue this journey with Kwesi in this role and confident in the direction he and Kevin are leading our organization,” said Vikings owner and chairman Zygi Wilf. “Kwesi’s commitment to building a championship-caliber team and his ability to collaborate effectively and make bold, calculated decisions has positioned the Vikings for long-term success.”
Adofo-Mensah, 43, came to the Vikings after front office stints with the Cleveland Browns and San Francisco 49ers, where he began in the research and development department in 2013. A graduate of Princeton and Stanford, he famously worked on Wall Street before starting his NFL career.
From a personnel standpoint, the results have been far from perfect for Adofo-Mensah, but there's been more good than bad. He has struggled in the draft, most notably with the picks of Lewis Cine, Andrew Booth Jr., Ed Ingram, and Brian Asamoah II in the top 70 in 2022. However, Jordan Addison was a hit in the first round the following year, and a few other players from his past three classes — including Donovan Jackson, J.J. McCarthy, Dallas Turner and Mekhi Blackmon — appear to have significant upside. He also signed Ivan Pace Jr. as an undrafted free agent in 2023.
Where Adofo-Mensah has really shined has been in the acquisition of veteran talent. He traded for T.J. Hockenson at the deadline in 2022, signed Byron Murphy Jr. and Josh Oliver in free agency the following year, and then put together arguably the best free agent class in franchise history last offseason, which included Jonathan Greenard, Andrew Van Ginkel, Sam Darnold, Aaron Jones and Blake Cashman.
This year's haul of veteran talent — headlined by Jonathan Allen, Javon Hargrave, Ryan Kelly, Will Fries and Jordan Mason — could rival that group. Adofo-Mensah has also signed stars Justin Jefferson and Christian Darrisaw to multi-year contract extensions to keep them in Minnesota.
The Vikings also reportedly promoted Ryan Grigson and Demetrius Washington to Assistant GM.