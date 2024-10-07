Vikings snap counts and notable PFF grades from Week 5 win over Jets
The Vikings once again turned a big first-half lead into a sweaty finish on Sunday, but they held on for a 23-17 win over the Jets in London to move to 5-0 as they head into their bye week. Brian Flores' defense was incredible, intercepting Aaron Rodgers three times to make up for the worst performance of the season by Sam Darnold and the Vikings' offense. As usual, Minnesota got contributions up and down the roster to pull this one out.
Let's take a look at the Vikings' snap counts and notable PFF grades from Sunday to see what we can learn.
Vikings offensive snap counts vs. Jets (out of 73)
* C Garrett Bradbury: 73
* LG Blake Brandel: 73
* RG Ed Ingram: 73
* RT Brian O’Neill: 73
* LT Christian Darrisaw: 73
* QB Sam Darnold: 72
* WR Justin Jefferson: 69
* WR Jordan Addison: 65
* RB Ty Chandler: 46
* TE Josh Oliver: 45
* WR Jalen Nailor: 41
* TE Johnny Mundt: 39
* FB C.J. Ham: 23
* RB Aaron Jones: 16
* WR Trent Sherfield: 9
* WR Brandon Powell: 6
* QB Nick Mullens: 1
* RB Myles Gaskin: 1
* TE Robert Tonyan: 1
Darnold had to leave the game for one play after taking a shot to the ribs, and that one play resulted in Mullens finding Jones for a 24-yard gain on 3rd and 4 — a play that could've been a 60-yard touchdown if Mullens hit him in stride. Jones left the game with a hip injury not long after, which led to a lot of playing time but not much production for Chandler. Ham, who scored the Vikings' lone offensive touchdown, also saw a season-high snaps.
Nailor didn't have a target in this game, but he did play a solid 56 percent of the snaps as the Vikings leaned on 11 personnel (three receivers). Oliver and Mundt remained heavily involved in what could potentially be the last game without T.J. Hockenson.
Top 5 PFF grades on offense (min. 20 snaps)
1. O'Neill — 90.9
2. Ham — 73.3
3. Darrisaw — 70.8
4. Mundt — 65.7
5. Jefferson — 63.6
What a game from O'Neill, who earned a ridiculous 95.1 run blocking grade while only allowing one pressure off the edge. Darrisaw also allowed just one pressure, earning a grade above 70 for the fifth consecutive week. Jefferson made some plays and drew some penalties, but was also charged with a drop and went 0 for 3 in contested situations.
The worst grade of the day went to Ingram, who remains a concern in pass protection. He allowed five pressures and a sack, receiving a 19.8 pass-blocking grade.
Vikings defensive snap counts vs. Jets (out of 72)
* S Harrison Smith: 72
* LB Blake Cashman: 72
* CB Stephon Gilmore: 69
* CB Byron Murphy Jr: 68
* S Camryn Bynum: 64
* OLB Andrew Van Ginkel: 61
* OLB Jonathan Greenard: 61
* S Josh Metellus: 59
* OLB Pat Jones II: 41
* DL Harrison Phillips: 38
* CB Shaq Griffin: 36
* DL Jonathan Bullard: 36
* DL Jerry Tillery: 28
* DL Jihad Ward: 28
* LB Ivan Pace Jr: 26
* OLB Dallas Turner: 13
* LB Kamu Grugier-Hill: 13
* DL Taki Taimani: 7
As usual, the Vikings have a top 8 that includes their top three safeties, top two corners, top two edge rushers, and Cashman. Those guys all play at least 80 percent of the snaps every week. After that, it's a rotation of various front-seven players and Griffin, the No. 3 corner.
What stands out most to me in this data set is that Pace only saw 26 snaps in his return to action, with Grugier-Hill remaining slightly involved. Turner also continues to play a minor role as the Vikings' OLB4. There was some preseason buzz around him as a defensive rookie of the year pick, but he'd have to see a lot more playing time for that to be a possibility.
Top 5 PFF grades on defense (min. 20 snaps)
1. Van Ginkel — 85.0
2. Pace — 79.2
3. Bynum —76.1
4. Cashman — 72.9
5. Griffin — 69.9
Metellus, Murphy, Greenard, and Phillips all earned 64+ grades as well. Van Ginkel's second pick-six of the year was a massive play for the Vikings, and he trailed only Cashman in run defense grade. Pace took advantage of his opportunities, as did Turner, who got a 76.9 grade on his 13 snaps. Greenard's seven pressures gave him at least five for the fifth straight week.
Interestingly, the lowest grade of the day went to Harrison Smith, who was dinged by PFF for poor coverage and one missed tackle in a game where he reached an impressive milestone.