Vikings snap counts and notable PFF grades from Week 7 loss against Lions
The Vikings were doomed by a poor defensive stretch in the middle of the game and several missed opportunities in their first loss of the season, a 31-29 defeat against the Lions on Sunday. They led by double digits, then trailed by double digits, then took a dramatic late lead, and then lost the lead in the final seconds. It was quite the game, and one that gives the Vikings plenty to look at and attempt to quickly clean up ahead of Thursday night's game against the Rams.
Let's take a look at the snap counts and some notable PFF grades to see what we can learn.
Vikings offensive snap counts vs. Lions (out of 60)
* C Garrett Bradbury: 60
* LG Blake Brandel: 60
* RG Ed Ingram: 60
* RT Brian O’Neill: 60
* LT Christian Darrisaw: 60
* QB Sam Darnold: 60
* WR Justin Jefferson: 58
* WR Jordan Addison: 51
* WR Jalen Nailor: 44
* RB Aaron Jones: 43
* TE Johnny Mundt: 40
* TE Josh Oliver: 35
* RB Ty Chandler: 11
* FB C.J. Ham: 10
* WR Trent Sherfield: 4
* WR Brandon Powell: 2
* TE Robert Tonyan: 2
The Vikings based out of 11 personnel, with Nailor seeing his highest snap count in a game where Addison was also healthy. All three wideouts had between 66 and 81 receiving yards. Jones was not limited at all coming off of his hamstring injury, as he dominated backfield snaps and turned 17 touches into 116 yards and a touchdown. Chandler had just two touches, while newcomer Cam Akers was only used as a kick returner. In what could be the Vikings' final game without T.J. Hockenson, Mundt had four catches for 8 yards.
Top 5 PFF grades on offense (min. 20 snaps)
1. Jones — 77.9
2. Darnold — 76.4
3. Jefferson — 72.2
4. Nailor — 69.5
5. Brandel — 67.4
Oliver, O'Neill, and Darrisaw also weren't far off from making the top five. Give lots of credit to Brandel, who has been rock solid in his first year as a starter. He earned his fourth pass block grade of at least 74 in six games.
But at the other guard spot, Ingram's 38.0 grade was the lowest on the offense for the second straight game. He was dinged more for run blocking than pass protection, which isn't usually the case. It'll be very interesting to see if Ingram starts again on Thursday or if the Vikings give Dalton Risner an opportunity at that spot.
Vikings defensive snap counts vs. Lions (out of 57)
* S Harrison Smith: 57
* LB Ivan Pace Jr: 57
* CB Byron Murphy Jr: 57
* S Josh Metellus: 55
* OLB Andrew Van Ginkel: 55
* S Camryn Bynum: 52
* DL Harrison Phillips: 48
* OLB Jonathan Greenard: 47
* CB Stephon Gilmore: 47
* DL Jonathan Bullard: 46
* DL Jerry Tillery: 34
* OLB Pat Jones II: 26
* CB Shaq Griffin: 17
* LB Kamu Grugier-Hill: 9
* DL Jihad Ward: 7
* DL Taki Taimani: 6
* OLB Dallas Turner: 4
* DL Jalen Redmond: 2
* CB Fabian Moreau: 1
The Vikings went heavier in this game, with Phillips and Bullard seeing their highest snap totals of the season, in an effort to stop the Lions' run game (which didn't happen). That meant they generally only had two cornerbacks and one linebacker (Pace) on the field. Griffin and Grugier-Hill were just rotational players. The Vikings also tightened the rotation up front, barely using Ward or Turner. It's particularly notable to see their first-round rookie get just four snaps at this point of the season.
Top 5 PFF grades on defense (min. 20 snaps)
1. Greenard — 92.1
2. Van Ginkel — 80.2
3. Metellus —73.5
4. Tillery — 67.7
5. Murphy — 58.6
Griffin was just shy of the snap count minimum but earned a 70.8 grade. Murphy being in the top five with a below-average grade tells you what kind of day it was for the Vikings' defense. Greenard (nine pressures), Van Ginkel, and Metellus were outstanding, but mostly everyone else was a bit shaky.
The lowest grades went to Grugier-Hill (on a small sample size), Bynum, Smith, and Pace, who scored a touchdown but also was charged with four missed tackles.