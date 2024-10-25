Vikings snap counts and PFF grades vs. Rams: Dallas Turner left out again
The Vikings lost for the second time in five days on Thursday night, falling 30-20 to the Rams in another game where their previously-dominant defense struggled to get off the field. There were missed opportunities and self-inflicted wounds and a controversial no-call by the officials that sealed the deal. Now 5-2, the Vikings have a lot to fix before they take the field against the Colts in Week 9.
Let's take a look at their snap counts and some notable PFF grades to see what we can learn.
Vikings offensive snap counts vs. Rams (out of 50)
* QB Sam Darnold: 50
* WR Justin Jefferson: 50
* C Garrett Bradbury: 50
* LG Blake Brandel: 50
* RG Ed Ingram: 50
* RT Brian O’Neill: 50
* RB Aaron Jones: 46
* WR Jordan Addison: 46
* TE Josh Oliver: 35
* TE Johnny Mundt: 31
* LT Christian Darrisaw: 25
* LT David Quessenberry: 25
* WR Jalen Nailor: 21
* FB C.J. Ham: 8
* WR Brandon Powell: 6
* WR Trent Sherfield: 3
* RB Ty Chandler: 2
* TE Robert Tonyan: 2
Only 50 total plays for the Vikings' offense, which isn't ideal. The big news was Darrisaw going down with a potentially serious knee injury late in the second quarter. He was replaced by Quessenberry, but it'll be interesting to see if the Vikings consider giving rookie Walter Rouse a shot, assuming Darrisaw is out for a while.
Jones dominated snaps in the backfield for the Vikings, rendering Chandler a non-factor. He only averaged 3.1 yards per carry, but he did have two catches for 37 yards. Among the receivers, Jefferson had the big game he was looking for, Addison was very quiet, and Nailor had a critical drop. Oliver and Sherfield scored the touchdowns. Mundt's snap count will plummet next week when T.J. Hockenson returns to action.
Top 5 PFF grades on offense (min. 20 snaps)
1. Jefferson — 87.7
2. Darnold — 83.4
3. Jones — 73.2
4. O'Neill — 71.6
5. Mundt — 64.7
This game was not Darnold's fault; he went 18 for 25 in a solid performance. The only critique of his outing would be that he held onto the ball a bit too long in some spots.
The lowest grades on the Vikings' offense went to Nailor (42.0) and Bradbury (52.3). Brandel and Quessenberry were also a bit shaky in pass protection. Ingram was mostly fine, so we'll see if he did enough to stave off a possible switch to Dalton Risner in Week 9.
Vikings defensive snap counts vs. Rams (out of 71)
* S Harrison Smith: 71
* LB Ivan Pace Jr: 71
* CB Byron Murphy Jr: 71
* OLB Andrew Van Ginkel: 71
* CB Stephon Gilmore: 66
* OLB Jonathan Greenard: 65
* S Josh Metellus: 61
* S Camryn Bynum: 59
* DL Harrison Phillips: 58
* DL Jonathan Bullard: 50
* OLB Pat Jones II: 43
* DL Jerry Tillery: 26
* CB Shaq Griffin: 25
* DL Jalen Redmond: 16
* DL Jihad Ward: 11
* DL Taki Taimani: 8
* LB Kamu Grugier-Hill: 6
* OLB Dallas Turner: 3
The first name that jumps out here is the last one on the list. Turner, the Vikings' first-round pick, played just three defensive snaps after seeing four on Sunday. His role has completely vanished. Kevin O'Connell defended Turner and his future this week, and seven games is far too early to cast judgments on a 21-year-old rookie, but it's at least a bit concerning that he couldn't push Pat Jones for more snaps in a game where Jones wasn't providing much of anything from a pass rush standpoint.
It's also been interesting to see Grugier-Hill play 16 total snaps in two games without Blake Cashman after he played 47 in two games without Pace earlier this season. Redmond tied his season-high in snaps from Week 3.
Top 5 PFF grades on defense (min. 20 snaps)
1. Greenard — 89.8
2. Murphy — 80.0
3. Tillery —71.8
4. Van Ginkel — 71.0
5. Phillips — 66.5
Greenard was the only Vikings player who could generate some heat on Matthew Stafford, as he extended his streak of having at least five pressures in every game this season. He also batted down a pass. Murphy had an interception and a touchdown-saving PBU. Phillips had three pressures but will want back his missed sack on Stafford's second TD. Pace also finished right behind Phillips with a 65.7 grade; he led the Vikings with 13 tackles but was beaten in coverage on the first TD of the night.
Sub-50 grades went to Metellus, Gilmore, Jones, and Griffin. Gilmore was charged by PFF with allowing a season-high 98 yards in coverage. Outside of Murphy, everyone else in the secondary earned poor coverage grades.