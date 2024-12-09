Vikings snap counts, notable PFF grades from win over Falcons
The Vikings won their sixth consecutive game on Sunday, and they finally did it in dominant fashion. Their 42-21 win over Kirk Cousins and the Falcons marked their first victory by more than ten points since Week 3 against the Texans. It was a tie game after three quarters, but the Vikings used a 21-0 fourth quarter to bury Atlanta behind massive performances from Sam Darnold, Jordan Addison, and Justin Jefferson.
Let's take a look at this week's snap counts and PFF grades to see what we can learn.
Vikings offensive snap counts vs. Falcons (out of 60)
* C Garrett Bradbury: 60
* LG Blake Brandel: 60
* RG Dalton Risner: 60
* RT Brian O’Neill: 60
* LT Cam Robinson: 60
* QB Sam Darnold: 58
* WR Justin Jefferson: 57
* WR Jordan Addison: 45
* RB Aaron Jones: 38
* TE T.J. Hockenson: 37
* TE Josh Oliver: 30
* WR Jalen Nailor: 24
* RB Cam Akers: 19
* FB C.J. Ham: 19
* TE Johnny Mundt: 11
* WR Brandon Powell: 10
* WR Trent Sherfield: 10
* QB Nick Mullens: 2
There isn't much to break down here. Oliver returned to action after missing two games and played half the snaps. He had been out-snapping Hockenson before getting hurt, but Hock is now fully healthy after returning from his ACL injury over a month ago. Mundt's snap share predictably dropped. Mullens came into the game to kneel the ball twice at the very end.
Top 5 PFF grades on offense (min. 20 snaps)
1. Darnold — 90.9
2. Addison — 90.1
3. Jefferson — 89.7
4. Jones — 80.8
5. Oliver — 74.0
Risner, O'Neill, Hockenson, and Robinson were in the 60s, which is above-average. This was truly an all-time type of game from a quarterback and his top two receivers — the likes of which we might not see again for a long, long time. Darnold was brilliant, earning a 157.9 passer rating while becoming the first Vikings quarterback in 20 years to throw five touchdown passes in a game. Addison and Jefferson caught all five and combined for 265 receiving yards. It was overshadowed, but Jones also had a solid day with 84 yards and a TD on 15 touches.
Nailor had the offense's lowest grade, while Brandel and Bradbury weren't great on the O-line.
Vikings defensive snap counts vs. Falcons (out of 74)
* S Camryn Bynum: 71
* S Josh Metellus: 67
* LB Blake Cashman: 63
* CB Byron Murphy Jr: 63
* S Harrison Smith: 63
* OLB Jonathan Greenard: 60
* CB Shaq Griffin: 57
* OLB Andrew Van Ginkel: 56
* DL Jalen Redmond: 39
* DL Harrison Phillips: 39
* CB Fabian Moreau: 39
* DL Jihad Ward: 31
* DL Jonathan Bullard: 29
* OLB Gabriel Murphy: 28
* OLB Dallas Turner: 26
* DL Jerry Tillery: 19
* LB Kamu Grugier-Hill: 17
* LB Brian Asamoah II: 11
* S Theo Jackson: 11
* LB Jamin Davis: 9
* OLB Bo Richter: 6
* CB Dwight McGlothern: 6
* S Jay Ward: 4
Redmond, who had a breakout game last week, ascended to new levels in this game. He got his first career start, played nearly 40 snaps, and recorded two tackles for loss and two batted passes. The former UFL star now has four TFLs in the last two games. He's surged past Tillery on the depth chart.
Gabriel Murphy made his NFL debut in this game and out-snapped Turner, the Vikings' first-round pick, though both played well. It'll be interesting to see what the playing time looks like between those two rookies if Pat Jones II (knee) returns next week.
With no Stephon Gilmore, Moreau stepped into a larger role, as anticipated. McGlothern also got to see the field on defense in his NFL debut. The Vikings' big late lead allowed them to empty the bench on the Falcons' final series. Davis, it should be noted, had the team's only sack of the game well before garbage time. The newcomer made an impact in Ivan Pace Jr.'s absence.
Top 5 PFF grades on defense (min. 20 snaps)
1. B. Murphy — 76.4
2. Moreau — 75.1
3. Smith —74.7
4. Redmond — 69.7
5. G. Murphy — 69.5
The veteran Murphy recorded his sixth interception of the season with a one-handed snag in the second half, putting him one back of the NFL lead in that department. The rookie Murphy impressed in his first game, getting a tackle and a QB hit.
The three lowest grades went to Phillips, Bullard, and Jihad Ward, which is a compelling case for more Redmond snaps next week. Four of the Vikings' best players — Greenard, Cashman, Metellus, and Van Ginkel — all earned sub-60 grades (despite Metellus having an interception). Greenard was held without a pressure for just the second time all year.
