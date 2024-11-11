Vikings snap counts, notable PFF grades from win over Jaguars
The Vikings pulled out an unsightly win over the Jaguars over Sunday, overcoming three Sam Darnold interceptions and an inability to get in the end zone by dominating the stat sheet, kicking four field goals, and coming up with three takeaways of their own in the game's final seven minutes. It wasn't pretty by any means — and there are real concerns about Darnold and his turnovers moving forward — but what mattered most is that it was a win that got them to 7-2 on the season.
Let's take a look at this week's snap counts and some notable PFF grades to see what we can learn.
Vikings offensive snap counts vs. Jaguars (out of 84)
* QB Sam Darnold: 84
* C Garrett Bradbury: 84
* LG Blake Brandel: 84
* RG Ed Ingram: 84
* RT Brian O’Neill: 84
* LT Cam Robinson: 84
* WR Justin Jefferson: 78
* WR Jordan Addison: 62
* TE Josh Oliver: 57
* RB Aaron Jones: 44
* WR Jalen Nailor: 42
* TE T.J. Hockenson: 39
* RB Cam Akers: 26
* FB C.J. Ham: 19
* TE Johnny Mundt: 18
* WR Trent Sherfield: 12
* RB Ty Chandler: 12
* WR Brandon Powell: 11
The Vikings absolutely dominated time of possession in this game, running a season-high 84 offensive plays. Oliver continues to be an extremely important piece of their offense, even with Hockenson back. He had 4 catches for 52 yards, giving him consecutive games with at least four receptions for the first time in his career. Hockenson was the Vikings' leading receiver with 8 catches for 72 yards in his second game back from injury, and his playing time figures to continue to grow week by week.
Jones took a helmet to the ribs in this game but was able to return and should be good to go moving forward. Jones' brief absence led to a few snaps for Chandler as the RB3 behind Akers.
Top 5 PFF grades on offense (min. 20 snaps)
1. Hockenson — 85.6
2. O'Neill — 75.0
3. Oliver — 74.7
4. Jefferson — 67.6
5. Bradbury — 66.8
Jones and Ingram just barely missed this list. All five of the Vikings' offensive linemen earned a pass blocking grade of at least 65, which is encouraging. It was the quietest game for Jefferson all season, as the Jaguars played almost exclusively in shells with two high safeties designed to limit explosives from Jefferson and Addison on the outside. That's part of what led to so much success for the Vikings' two tight ends.
The lowest grades on offense went to Nailor and Akers.
Vikings defensive snap counts vs. Jaguars (out of 44)
* S Harrison Smith: 44
* CB Byron Murphy Jr: 44
* CB Stephon Gilmore: 44
* S Josh Metellus: 43
* OLB Jonathan Greenard: 42
* S Camryn Bynum: 40
* OLB Andrew Van Ginkel: 40
* LB Blake Cashman: 35
* DL Harrison Phillips: 29
* LB Ivan Pace Jr: 26
* DL Jonathan Bullard: 22
* DL Jerry Tillery: 21
* DL Jihad Ward: 18
* OLB Dallas Turner: 11
* OLB Pat Jones II: 10
* CB Shaq Griffin: 10
* DL Jalen Redmond: 5
Conversely, because the Vikings dominated time of possession to such a great extent, their defense was hardly on the field. When they were out there, they were back at full strength thanks to the return of Cashman, who made his usual impact with a sack and five tackles. Pace still factored in and had a sack of his own, while Kamu Grugier-Hill was reduced to a special teams-only role with the top two LBs healthy again.
Turner only played 11 snaps after seeing 26 last week. It'll be interesting to see if he gets more opportunities next week.
Top 5 PFF grades on defense (min. 20 snaps)
1. Murphy — 89.1
2. Pace — 72.6
3. Bynum —72.3
4. Greenard — 69.0
5. Cashman — 65.5
Redmond, Jones, and Ward had good grades but without the snaps to qualify. It's been quite the recent stretch for Murphy, who got off to a slow start to the season but has been playing very well lately in a contract year. He's got a team-high four interceptions, including one in each of the last three games. Bynum is right behind him with three of them. Greenard didn't have a single pressure in this game after recording at least five in each of the first eight contests, but he was still highly impactful in run defense.