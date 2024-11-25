Vikings snap counts, PFF grades vs. Bears: T.J. Hockenson's role grows
The Vikings blew a late 11-point lead and managed to hold on for a rollercoaster overtime victory over the Bears at Soldier Field on Sunday. It didn't exactly go to plan, but four wins in a row is four wins in a row. Minnesota needed everyone in this game, from Sam Darnold to non-Justin Jefferson offensive players and some key moments on defense and special teams. It was a wild ride that resulted in a 9-2 record for Kevin O'Connell's team.
Let's take a look at this week's snap counts and notable PFF grades to see what we can learn.
Vikings offensive snap counts vs. Bears (out of 71)
* C Garrett Bradbury: 71
* LG Blake Brandel: 71
* RG Ed Ingram: 71
* RT Brian O’Neill: 71
* WR Justin Jefferson: 70
* QB Sam Darnold: 69
* WR Jordan Addison: 67
* LT David Quessenberry: 62
* RB Aaron Jones: 56
* TE T.J. Hockenson: 48
* TE Johnny Mundt: 33
* WR Jalen Nailor: 28
* FB C.J. Ham: 19
* RB Cam Akers: 11
* WR Trent Sherfield: 11
* LT Cam Robinson: 9
* WR Brandon Powell: 6
* TE Nick Muse: 6
* QB Nick Mullens: 2
Hockenson had played just 107 of a possible 230 snaps (46.5 percent) since returning from his injury and making his season debut against the Colts. The Vikings were clearly easing him into action by using him even less than fellow TE Josh Oliver. But with Oliver unavailable for this game, Hockenson's snap share climbed to 67.6 percent. And he looked quite healthy as he came through with his fourth 100-yard receiving game in a Vikings uniform. It was a clutch performance, too, as 102 of his 114 yards came in the fourth quarter and overtime.
Less clutch was Mundt, who was hit by the onside kick that the Bears recovered and then committed a false start in OT. The Vikings will hope to get Oliver back next week.
Darnold exited for two snaps in the fourth quarter with a foot injury, but walked it off and was huge for the Vikings in crunch time. Mullens also deserves some credit for coming in cold and converting a third and long to Aaron Jones on his first of two snaps. Robinson's injury in the first quarter meant Quessenberry had to step in at left tackle. Jones out-snapped Akers dramatically.
Top 5 PFF grades on offense (min. 20 snaps)
1. Addison — 87.4
2. Darnold — 84.7
3. Hockenson — 80.7
4. O'Neill — 77.7
5. Bradbury — 67.5
It should be noted that Ham had a 72.6 grade on 19 snaps. After the game, Kevin O'Connell gave lots of praise to Ham, who learned on Sunday morning that his grandfather had passed away.
Addison, Darnold, and Hockenson were obviously incredible, but don't overlook the importance of how well the Vikings' offensive line played in this game. O'Neill and Bradbury, in particular, were a big part of Jones' success in the running game and Darnold's huge day through the air.
Another player whose contributions shouldn't be overlooked is Jefferson (67.1 grade). He may have only had 27 yards on two catches, but he drew a couple pass interference flags, had a touchdown overturned, and generally opened things up for everyone else on the Vikings' offense with the defensive attention his gravity commands.
The lowest grades on offense went to Mundt and Nailor.
Vikings' defensive snap counts vs. Bears (out of 76)
* S Harrison Smith: 76
* LB Blake Cashman: 76
* CB Byron Murphy Jr: 75
* CB Stephon Gilmore: 75
* OLB Jonathan Greenard: 70
* S Camryn Bynum: 70
* S Josh Metellus: 67
* OLB Andrew Van Ginkel: 63
* DL Harrison Phillips: 47
* LB Kamu Grugier-Hill: 45
* DL Jonathan Bullard: 31
* OLB Pat Jones II: 29
* CB Shaq Griffin: 28
* DL Jihad Ward: 25
* DL Jerry Tillery: 21
* OLB Dallas Turner: 16
* DL Jalen Redmond: 16
* LB Ivan Pace Jr: 5
Phillips jumped up in this one after averaging 29 snaps over the previous three weeks. Grugier-Hill was needed in a big role after Pace hurt his hamstring in the first quarter. And 16 snaps for Turner were actually his second-most in the last eight games.
Top 5 PFF grades on defense (min. 20 snaps)
1. Greenard — 87.2
2. Gilmore — 75.0
3. Bullard —74.2
4. Smith — 67.2
5. Tillery — 66.8
Last week, we talked about Van Ginkel being a dark horse candidate for defensive player of the year. Throw Greenard in that mix too. He's been unbelievable this season and had two sacks against the Bears, tying Van Ginkel for the team lead with nine. Greenard is also tied for the NFL lead in pressures (55) while playing incredible run defense from the OLB position.