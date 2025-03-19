Vikings' stellar reputation proves to be a real draw for new players
In each of the three years since the NFL Player's Association started collecting and releasing player satisfaction report cards for all 32 teams, the Minnesota Vikings have ranked right at the very top. They were first in overall grade in 2023 and have come in second behind only the Miami Dolphins in the last two editions. From ownership and front office to head coach, facilities, nutrition, training staff, treatment of families and beyond, there's no question the Vikings run a top-notch organization.
Some fans around the league may downplay the importance of those report cards. But while they don't lead directly to on-field success, they do matter. Not only is treating people the right way always a good thing, it can have a real impact on the decisions players make in free agency.
New Vikings defensive tackle Javon Hargrave is a two-time Pro Bowler who was one of the top free agents on the market at his position. He could've gone to a number of different teams. But the Vikings had a lot going for them, beyond the contract they offered. As a member of the 49ers, Hargrave played (and lost) at U.S. Bank Stadium in each of the last two years. He'd seen what U.S. Bank Stadium is like, he knew the kind of talent he'd be joining in Minnesota, and he was well aware of how the franchise has scored on the NFLPA report cards.
"They got a reputation in the league of how they run their organization," Hargrave said on Wednesday. "That was kind of a big thing for me, too. Seeing everything, seeing the reports of how good they take care of their players, I think that's a big thing in the NFL."
Jonathan Allen, the Vikings' other marquee addition at defensive tackle, felt the same way. Allen is represented by Minneapolis-based agent Blake Baratz, so he's long been familiar with the Vikings' organization. When he was released by the Commanders earlier this month, he knew where he wanted to end up. For Allen, like Hargrave, it wasn't just about football fit and financial compensation. The off-the-field aspect was part of the draw, too.
"My agent and my financial advisor are both based out of Minneapolis, so I'm usually up here two, three times a year," Allen said. "And going into this offseason, I definitely wanted to take my family into consideration. I'd probably say it was between 20 and 50 percent of my decision. And when you look at year in and year out how they're graded, when your wife and your family is able to have a great life and be included and be involved in so many things with the community, it definitely makes that decision a lot easier."
Health updates
Both Allen and Hargrave, like several other Vikings acquisitions this offseason, are coming off of a season where they missed significant time due to injury.
Allen tore his pectoral muscle last October and was initially thought to be out for the season. But the tear wasn't as bad as it might've looked, and he was able to return at the end of December and play at a high level during the Commanders' run to the NFC championship game. He said he doesn't think it'll affect him at all this season.
"When they went in for the surgery, it wasn't as bad as anybody anticipated or as bad as the MRI showed," Allen said. "I would say about 10-12 weeks, I was already benching 85 percent of my max before, so once the playoffs came around, I was pretty much healthy. The only thing that I had to really try to get back in was football playing shape. ... From a health standpoint, my pec was completely fine. It's a non-issue."
Hargrave is on a slightly different timeline. He tore his tricep in September and is still in the process of working back to full health. Even if he proves to be limited during spring practices, he still has four months to get ready for training camp and almost six months to be at 100 percent for Week 1.
"I'm in a good spot right now," Hargrave said. "I ain't about to go out there and punch and play football yet, but I came a long way and I'm in a great spot right now with my tricep."
