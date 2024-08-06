Vikings training camp recap, Day 10: More flashes from both quarterbacks
Sam Darnold sure throws a pretty deep ball. On the day he was unsurprisingly listed as QB1 on the Vikings' first unofficial depth chart, the veteran quarterback uncorked maybe his most aesthetically pleasing throw of training camp thus far. Darnold dropped back, took a step up in the pocket, and launched a perfect spiral nearly 60 yards in the air. The ball hit Jordan Addison right in stride for a long touchdown against cornerback Fabian Moreau.
That was one of several impressive throws from Darnold on a picturesque 77-degree Tuesday afternoon at TCO Performance Center. He connected with Jalen Nailor a few times, including a 20-yard dart that exploited a soft spot in a zone coverage look. Darnold also threw a great back shoulder ball that Nailor couldn't quite haul in — which was surprising because he's caught everything else during camp.
Not to be outdone, J.J. McCarthy had a few quality throws of his own. The best was an impeccably-placed ball with touch to rookie tight end Trey Knox, who had gotten behind the defense. McCarthy was moving to his left and looked to almost be throwing off of his back foot when he dropped the ball right into the bucket to Knox for a big gain. McCarthy also found Thayer Thomas a few times.
To end practice, both quarterbacks successfully got into field-goal range in a situational drill where the offense trailed by a point with a minute on the clock. Darnold dinked and dunked a few times and picked up a chunk on a screen pass to Ty Chandler, setting a up a Will Reichard field goal that he drilled from 47 yards. When the twos took the field, McCarthy hit Nick Muse twice in a row to get into range. After a bit of a scuffle on the field that involved DT Jalen Redmond and a few others, Reichard blasted a 52-yarder that had plenty of extra room to spare.
Here are a few additional observations from a Tuesday practice that was on the shorter side.
— Justin Jefferson and Christian Darrisaw, the Vikings’ two best players, got rest days today. That meant Addison, Nailor, and Brandon Powell were the receivers with the 1s and David Quessenberry was at left tackle.
— DT Jerry Tillery had an injury scare on Saturday, which it turns out was a “pretty significant laceration” from getting cleated in the leg, Kevin O’Connell said. He needed stitches and remained out on Tuesday, but he should be back in action pretty soon. Meanwhile, Lewis Cine was in pads after missing several practices. He'll be eased back into action this week.
— Jonah Williams is a name to know on the defensive line. He played over 600 snaps for the Rams last year and has stood out in a positive way for the Vikings during camp. Today, Williams beat Blake Brandel with a spin move in 1-on-1 drills and then had a nice run stop in 11-on-11 action.
— Williams, Levi Drake Rodriguez, and Jaquelin Roy all mixed in with the first-team DL alongside Harrison Phillips and Jonathan Bullard. Roy had a run stop of his own at one point.
— I admittedly did not see it happen because I was watching the other side of the field, but it looked like Akayleb Evans came away with an interception during a 7-on-7 period.
— This was a rescheduled practice after Monday night’s practice was cancelled due to weather, so no fans were in attendance. They’ll be back in the stands on Wednesday. The Vikings will practice the next two days, then have Friday off before Saturday’s preseason opener at U.S. Bank Stadium.
