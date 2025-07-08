Vikings UDFA profile: Kansas OT Logan Brown has a chance to be a steal
With Vikings training camp coming up, we're going to help you prepare by introducing you to some of the unheralded names on the roster: the undrafted rookies. Throughout July, we're taking a look at all 21 of Minnesota's UDFA additions this year.
- Age: 24
- Size: 6'6", 311
- RAS: 9.49
- 2024 stats: 82.5 PFF grade; 6 pressures, 0 sacks allowed on 293 pass-block snaps
- Previous school: Wisconsin
- Guaranteed money: $244,000
Back in 2019, Logan Brown was the No. 1 offensive tackle recruit in the country for his high school class, ranked (per 247 Sports' composite) ahead of future top-ten NFL draft picks Charles Cross, Darnell Wright, and Evan Neal. He was a top-10 overall player in the class. So it was a major recruiting win for the Wisconsin Badgers when they landed the 6'6" tackle from Grand Rapids, MI over programs like Alabama and Michigan. Evaluating him in high school, 247 Sports' Allen Trieu wrote that Brown "should be a first-round NFL draft selection" in the future.
Unfortunately, things didn't go to plan for Brown in Madison. In part due to injuries, he played sparingly during his first few years. He was then dismissed from the program midway through the 2022 season due to an internal incident, which reportedly involved fighting a teammate during practice. Brown entered the transfer portal and signed with Kansas, but his 2023 season was cut short due to a foot injury.
Finally, as a sixth-year senior in 2024, Brown was able to play a full season and showcase his potential. He started at right tackle and earned a very strong 82.5 PFF grade, allowing only six pressures and no sacks across close to 300 pass-blocking snaps while also shining with his movement skills in run blocking. One other trait that jumped out was his tenacity in finishing blocks. He did commit five penalties.
Heading into this year's NFL draft, many analysts projected Brown would be a fourth or fifth-round pick. But he wasn't selected, and the Vikings scooped him up as one of their priority undrafted free agent signings.
Brown only started 14 games in college and still needs plenty of development in his technique, despite being an older rookie. But he has tools — size, length, athleticism — that can't be taught. Brown is a fun project for Vikings offensive line coaches Chris Kuper and Keith Carter. He has significant long-term upside if he can develop some consistency in his leverage and technique. And because of that, it wouldn't be surprising to see him make the Vikings' 53-man roster as a third-string tackle. As worst, he figures to stick around on the practice squad, assuming he's healthy and the team has no concerns about character.
Vikings estimated OT depth chart
- Christian Darrisaw (injured)
- Brian O'Neill
- Justin Skule
- Walter Rouse
- Leroy Watson IV
- Logan Brown (rookie)
- Marcellus Johnson