Vikings vs. Browns Live Score Updates — NFL Regular Season Week 4

Today should tell us a lot about what kind of team the Vikings are going to be in 2021.

Are they a legitimate playoff-caliber team whose 0-2 start was a bit fluky and unlucky? They can prove that with a win over the Browns, who are one of the best teams in the NFL.

Or are they destined to be an inconsistent team that shows flashes of promise but also finds ways to lose games? A loss against Cleveland in their home stadium would suggest as much.

This should be an entertaining, high-scoring affair that could easily come down to the final play. Both the Vikings and Browns have offenses capable of putting up a lot of points, and defenses that feature fearsome pass rushers but have question marks on the back end.

Dalvin Cook and Michael Pierce are active for the Vikings after being listed as questionable, but linebacker Anthony Barr won't play. The Browns will be without standout rookie cornerback Greg Newsome II and wide receiver Jarvis Landry.

First Quarter

Vikings 7, Browns 0

7:26 — Another week, another opening drive touchdown for the Vikings. They march down the field with a long, methodical possession that featured several conversions on third or fourth down, including a Kirk Cousins touchdown pass to Justin Jefferson on third and goal from the 12. Great start for Minnesota.