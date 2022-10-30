Skip to main content

Vikings vs. Cardinals Live Score Updates — NFL Regular Season, Week 8

Follow along as the Vikings take on the Cardinals at U.S. Bank Stadium in Week 8.
After a week off, it's once again time for Minnesota Vikings football.

The Vikings, well-rested and confident with a 5-1 record, are set to take on the 3-4 Cardinals at U.S. Bank Stadium. It'll be a special day in Minneapolis, as legendary defensive end Jared Allen will officially be inducted into the Vikings' Ring of Honor. Kevin O'Connell's team, which has won four consecutive one-possession games, will try to stretch its winning streak to five.

When the Vikings have the ball, interior pass protection will be important against a Cardinals defensive line led by J.J. Watt and Zach Allen. If Kirk Cousins has time, he should be able to hit Justin Jefferson and his other weapons against a poor Arizona secondary.

When the Cardinals have the ball, the Vikings will need to find ways to keep Kyler Murray from scrambling all over the place. They also need to be very aware of Cardinals No. 1 receiver DeAndre Hopkins, who will be Murray's first read much of the time.

The Vikings have a clean bill of health entering this game, with DL Jonathan Bullard (illness) as the lone exception. He's out, which should mean more snaps for Ross Blacklock and James Lynch. Khyiris Tonga is also active.

The Cardinals will be without their entire starting left side of the offensive line: D.J. Humphries, Max Garcia, and Rodney Hudson. They're also missing RB James Conner and LB Dennis Gardeck.

Here's how to watch, listen to, or stream the game. Follow along below for live updates, and follow me on Twitter for additional updates, analysis, and highlights from inside the stadium.

Live updates

First quarter

Vikings 7, Cardinals 0

10:09 — Kirk Cousins, dual threat? The Vikings QB just took off and ran for a 17-yard touchdown on third and 4, diving to the pylon to finish it. What a play to get the Vikings off to a strong start.

