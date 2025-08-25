Vikings waive Oscar Chapman, ending punter battle (at least for now)
The Vikings have waived rookie punter Oscar Chapman, they announced on Monday afternoon. At least for the time being, that ends the team's punting competition in favor of Ryan Wright, which seemed like the inevitable outcome when Chapman botched a hold in Friday night's preseason finale.
Chapman signed with the Vikings after going undrafted this spring. The Australia native, who spent five years as Auburn's punter, made a real push for the job over the course of training camp, but the decision likely came down to Minnesota's comfort with Wright as the holder for Will Reichard's kicks.
Because Chapman is part of the NFL's International Player Pathway (IPP) program, he can be brought back as an extra player on the practice squad (not counting towards the limit of 16) if he clears waivers.
It should be noted that this news doesn't necessarily mean Wright has secured the Vikings' punting job for a fourth season. As the only punter on the roster, he's undoubtedly the favorite, but Wright hasn't exactly been a model of consistency in that role over the past couple seasons. The Vikings could always consider bringing in another punter if one they like becomes available during roster cuts across the league on Tuesday.
The Vikings also officially announced that OT Leroy Watson IV has been waived. Earlier in the day, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported that Watson would be waived if the Vikings couldn't find a trade for him, which always seemed unlikely.
The roster is officially at 76 players as of this story's publication.