Vikings 'want to be really smart' with J.J. McCarthy's high ankle sprain
Who is going to start at quarterback for the Vikings when they return from the Week 6 bye to host the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 7? Does it depend on how well Carson Wentz plays this Sunday in London against the Browns? Is it even a question once J.J. McCarthy's high ankle sprain is healed? Does the health of the offensive line matter?
These are the questions likely floating around head coach Kevin O'Connell's head as he gets the Vikings ready for an extremely important game against the Browns on Sunday. A win will send the Vikings into the bye with a 3-2 record, while a loss would see them at 2-3 with a gauntlet waiting on the other side of the bye with games against the Eagles, Chargers, Ravens, and Lions.
O'Connell has maintained his position on McCarthy, saying the 22-year-old quarterback will not be rushed back from the high ankle sprain that he suffered in Week 2 against Atlanta.
"J.J.'s working his way back. He's kind of entering the next phase of his rehab where he can get a little bit more active," O'Connell said Wednesday. "Looking forward to getting him back on the field, practicing with the team as soon as we can, but at the same time we want to be really smart and make sure we let that high ankle fully heal, and then he can really start attacking and working his technique and fundamentals, and get re-acclimated, which I think he'll do pretty quickly."
Here's how Wentz and McCarthy compare statistically through two stars apiece:
Player
CMP%
Yards
AVG
TD
INT
Sacks
Rating
Wentz
66.7%
523
7.9
4
2
9
98.2
McCarthy
58.5%
301
7.3
2
3
9
67.4
In fairness, McCarthy played without star left tackle Christian Darrisaw in his starts. Wentz has also played a full game-plus without center Ryan Kelly, a full game without left guard Donovan Jackson, and most of his last game without right tackle Brian O'Neill.
Both of Wentz's interceptions came on tipped passes against the Steelers.
"I've been really happy with him. If you really peel back the layers on it, he's two tipped ball interceptions away from having a pretty clean sheet and running our offense, helping us score points," O'Connell said of Wentz.
Both quarterbacks have been put in difficult situations with injuries up front, the suspension to Jordan Addison for the first three weeks, and numerous penalties that have killed momentum. That's why O'Connell has been quick to say he wants all 11 players on offense to meet the moment, because quarterbacks can't thrive when the supporting cast is failing.
Minnesota's game against Philadelphia on Oct. 19 will be 35 days after McCarthy's Sept. 14 injury, marking five full weeks. According to the Cleveland Clinic, high ankle sprains typically take 6-8 weeks to heal, although the severity of the sprain influences the outcome.
If the Vikings aren't going to put McCarthy in a game until he's 100% healed, it might mean they're planning to give Wentz the start versus the team that drafted him second overall in 2016.