Vikings' Wednesday injury report: Kelly, Van Ginkel, Hargrave updates
The Vikings' first injury report ahead of Sunday's game against the Steelers includes some good news and some less good news.
The good: Center Ryan Kelly, after missing one game in the concussion protocol, was a full participant at Wednesday's practice. Barring a setback, he'll return to the lineup this week, which should provide a boost to the Vikings' offensive line.
Less good is that five players did not practice due to injury, including four starters: QB J.J. McCarthy, LG Donovan Jackson, OLB Andrew Van Ginkel, and DT Javon Hargrave. DT Jonathan Allen got a veteran's rest day.
We already knew that McCarthy (ankle) and Jackson (wrist) weren't going to play in this game. Carson Wentz is set to make another start at quarterback, while Blake Brandel will step in at left guard in between Christian Darrisaw and Kelly.
Hargrave left Sunday's game against the Bengals with a chest injury. Kevin O'Connell said he could've returned to play in that game, but his status will be worth monitoring over the remainder of the week. The Vikings do have some impressive depth at that position with how well Jalen Redmond and Levi Drake Rodriguez have been playing to start the season, but they'd like to have Hargrave — who spent the first four years of his career with the Steelers — available to them in Ireland.
The Van Ginkel situation is an interesting one. He missed Week 2 while in the concussion protocol. He then returned and played against the Bengals, but he only saw eight total defensive snaps. His DNP on Wednesday was related to a neck injury, not a concussion. Van Ginkel dealt with a neck issue during training camp, which cost him some practice time.
"He came out of the game feeling pretty good and then just has had some residual issues more tied to the neck," O'Connell said. "He's out of the (concussion) protocol and cleared that through the medical process last week. Now we're just working through what his week's gonna look like leading into Sunday."
If would be a big loss for the Vikings if Van Ginkel can't play. When they faced off against Aaron Rodgers in an international game last year, AVG dropped into coverage and recorded his second pick-six of the season. Dallas Turner has played a lot over the past two weeks and figures to remain heavily involved, regardless of Van Ginkel's status.
Josh Metellus was limited with a foot injury. Rookie Ben Yurosek, the team's No. 3 tight end, didn't practice due to a knee injury.
The Steelers gave a bunch of players rest days on Wednesday. Their only real DNP was OLB Alex Highsmith, who has already been ruled out with a high ankle sprain. Alongside superstar T.J. Watt, third-year standout Nick Herbig and rookie Jack Sawyer will hold big roles at OLB for Pittsburgh.