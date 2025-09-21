Watch: Harrison Smith tips it, Isaiah Rodgers goes 87 yards for pick-six
There's the playmaking Vikings defense we've come to expect.
On a second down in the first quarter of Sunday's game against the Bengals, Jake Browning stepped up in the pocket to avoid pressure. Right before he was crushed by Ivan Pace Jr., he got rid of the football. It was tipped by Harrison Smith and landed in the hands of Isaiah Rodgers, who avoided a tackle and raced 87 yards up the home sideline for an incredible highlight-reel touchdown.
The home crowd roared with delight during and after what was a sensation all-around play from the Vikings' defense. Levi Drake Rodriguez had some initial pressure and then made a block on the return. Pace's pursuit was big. Smith, who is making his season debut in his 14th year, made the key play with the deflection. Rodgers broke a tackle and showed off his wheels. Jonathan Greenard had another key block along the sideline.
It was the first interception of the season and the first pick-six for the Vikings since Andrew Van Ginkel had his second against the Jets in London last October. Rodgers is the first Vikings defensive back with a pick-six since Patrick Peterson in the 2021 regular season finale. It's the longest Minnesota interception return for a touchdown since Xavier Rhodes had a 100-yarder in 2016.
The Vikings also scored on a Carson Wentz touchdown pass to Josh Oliver to begin the game, so the pick-six gave them an early 14-0 lead at home.