Watch: Justin Jefferson flagged for Griddying at Seahawks' Witherspoon
Justin Jefferson has hit his iconic Griddy dance celebration after touchdowns dozens of times in his five-year NFL career. On Sunday, he got penalized for it for the first time.
Jefferson caught a 14-yard touchdown pass from Sam Darnold in the second quarter of the Vikings' game against the Seahawks, then broke out the dance while looking directly at Seattle cornerback Devon Witherspoon, who he beat for the score. That drew a 15-yard flag for taunting.
Kevin O'Connell had an incredulous smile on his face on the sideline as he discussed the call with one of the officials, as if to say 'you really called that?' Fortunately for the Vikings, Will Reichard made the long extra point, so the penalty didn't cost them anything.
The distinction seems to be that Jefferson was Griddying in the direction of Witherspoon. Usually, he isn't looking at an opponent while he does it, so there's no taunting call.
The touchdown catch was Jefferson's ninth of the season and his fourth in the last three games.
Stay up to date on all things Vikings by bookmarking Minnesota Vikings On SI, subscribing to our YouTube channel, and signing up to receive our free Vikings newsletter.