Watch: Proud parents’ tearful reaction to Donovan Jackson’s first NFL snap
While J.J. McCarthy was zipping passes in his first game in a full calendar year and Justin Jefferson was providing awesome insight on the broadcast, one of the best moments from Saturday's Minnesota Vikings preseason opener against the Houston Texans was captured on camera in the stands.
That's where Todd and Melanie Jackson were watching the game. The parents of Vikings first-round pick Donovan Jackson shared an emotional moment together as they watched their son play his first snap in an NFL game — and someone sitting nearby captured the candid moment on video and posted it to social media.
"Someone recorded this moment for me and I am so grateful," Melanie Jackson wrote on X. "To describe how my husband and I felt watching our son take the field for his first professional football game cannot be put into words. It’s a blessing. Just unreal! SKOL!!"
Jackson started at left guard and was in the game for the first series, which was the only series McCarthy and the first-team offense participated in. In 12 snaps, he has eight chances to show his ability as a pass protector and four plays to showcase his strengths as a run blocker.
According to Pro Football Focus, Jackson gave up one quarterback pressure, but anyone who watched the game knows that pressure came when he got knocked backward when he tripped on center Ryan Kelly's foot.
The Jacksons have watched Donovan be the best at every level he's played football. In high school, he was the No. 1 player in Texas and a five-star recruit as a senior in the graduating class of 2021. He went to Ohio State and wound up being a star at Ohio State.
As a sophomore in 2022, media voted him First Team All-Big Ten. Coaches and media selected him as a First Team All-Big Ten player in 2023, and he followed up in 2024 with a First Team All-American selection and, of course, a third straight First Team All-Big Ten honor.
The Vikings selected Jackson with the 24th overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.
Jackson's job in the preseason opener wasn't as easy as it'll be when the regular season begins Sept. 8 against the Chicago Bears. How so? Because star left tackle Christian Darrisaw didn't play in Saturday's preseason game, and without Darrisaw on his left shoulder, Jackson's job instantly becomes more difficult.
Jackson will have his work cut out for him this week as the Vikings host the Patriots for joint practices on Wednesday and Thursday, followed by the second preseason game on Saturday. The Patriots signed 2024 Eagles standout Milton Williams to help anchor a talented defensive line that will also likely give Jackson valuable reps against defensive tackle Christian Barmore.