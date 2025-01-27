Watch: Vikings' J.J. McCarthy buys pizzas, hands them out to homeless people
Vikings quarterback J.J. McCarthy has a big arm and a big heart.
McCarthy recently collaborated with YouTuber Josh Liljenquist to give back to people in need in the Twin Cities area. He bought a bunch of pizzas and handed them out to homeless folks for free.
Not only did McCarthy give out the pizzas, he supported a local business by tipping pretty generously. The food came from OG Zaza, a New Haven-style pizza chain with four locations in the Minneapolis-St. Paul metro area.
You can watch the video here:
McCarthy, 22, was the tenth overall pick by the Vikings in the 2024 NFL Draft. After missing his entire rookie season due to a torn meniscus, the former University of Michigan star might be Minnesota's QB1 in 2025 and beyond.
Stay up to date on all things Vikings by bookmarking Minnesota Vikings On SI, subscribing to our YouTube channel, and signing up to receive our free Vikings newsletter.