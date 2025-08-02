Watch: Vikings legend Jared Allen rips pants doing sack celebration at HOF
Jared Allen celebrated receiving his Gold Jacket in classic Jared Allen fashion. During Friday night's ceremony at the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, OH, Allen received his jacket and then broke out his signature calf roper sack dance on stage — and proceeded to rip his pants in the process.
Allen, who was finally voted into the HOF this year in his fifth year of eligibility, will officially be inducted at the enshrinement ceremony on Saturday afternoon. That's when he'll see his gold bust unveiled and give a speech.
Allen spent half of his 12-year NFL career with the Vikings from 2008-13. He was a first team All-Pro in three of those seasons and recorded 85.5 of his 136 career sacks with the franchise. The Dallas native, who began his career with the Chiefs, was a fan favorite in Minnesota for his dominant play, relentless motor, and unique personality.
"We're so proud of him and what this weekend means for him," said Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell on Friday, while wearing a shirt celebration Allen's HOF induction. "I know I speak for all of our fans and every member of our organization in saying congratulations to him, how proud we are of him, being a part of our great history."
You can watch Allen receive his Gold Jacket here. The Vikings also posted a video montage of legendary players and others congratulating Allen.
The Vikings will celebrate Allen again with a halftime ceremony at U.S. Bank Stadium during their Week 2 home opener this September.