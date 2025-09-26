Week 4 Minnesota Vikings score predictions for Steelers game in Dublin
The Vikings are across the pond this weekend for the first leg of their two-week international trip. They're set to take on the Pittsburgh Steelers in the first-ever NFL game in Ireland.
This is a fascinating matchup between a pair of 2-1 teams. The Vikings are coming off of a remarkable blowout win over the Bengals last Sunday. The Steelers have a pair of one-score road wins already this year. Both defenses forced a whopping five turnovers from their opponent last week, so quarterbacks Carson Wentz and Aaron Rodgers will need to take care of the ball in order to lead their team to victory.
The Vikings, who are 4-0 all-time in international games, are narrow 2.5-point favorites in a neutral-site game where the Steelers are technically the home team. Which team will get the job done? Our Vikings On SI staff writers have made their score predictions.
Will Ragatz: Vikings 27, Steelers 13
The Steelers are 2-1, but it's unclear how good they actually are. Through three weeks, they're 18th on offense and 23rd on defense in terms of Expected Points Added (EPA) per play. This feels like a fairly mediocre group that will wind up with a 9-8 record to keep Mike Tomlin's streak alive. The Vikings, meanwhile, sure looked like a great team last weekend with Christian Darrisaw and Harrison Smith back in the fold. I think Minnesota will be able to get plenty of pressure on Aaron Rodgers, run the ball successfully with Jordan Mason, and generate some explosives through the passing game to Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison. Vikings by two touchdowns in Dublin.
Joe Nelson: Vikings 40, Steelers 17
An Irish creaming for the ages is about to unfold in Dublin unless Broderick Jones suddenly figures out how to stop elite edge rushers like Jonathan Greenard. The Steelers' left tackle has been horrendous this season, allowing an NFL-high four sacks and countless pressures. It might take extreme jet lag for the Vikings to NOT make Aaron Rodgers' life miserable. I see another defensive touchdown coming for the Vikings in a game that also features Minnesota's almost fully intact offense lighting up an unusually suspect Pittsburgh defense.
Tony Liebert: Steelers 27, Vikings 20
The Vikings’ defense found their groove against Cincinnati, but I think Carson Wentz and the offense will get tested against Pittsburgh. The Steelers' veteran defense could give Minnesota some issues, especially in the trenches against an offensive line missing left guard Donovan Jackson. I think Aaron Rodgers turns back the clock and hands Minnesota another loss.
Jonathan Harrison: Vikings 28, Steelers 7
After feasting on the Bengals in Week 3, the Vikings' defense continues to roll in Ireland with another dominant performance against a Steelers team that hasn't done much to convince anybody they're good this season. As pieces continue to fall into place around him, Carson Wentz grows more confident in the KOC's offense. Justin Jefferson, now with Jordan Addison back on the field, has the breakout day he's been itching for, Jordan Mason has another strong day, and the Vikings roll to a second straight win.
Here are last week's predictions. Season records for our pickers:
- Tony: 2-1
- Joe: 2-1
- Jonathan: 2-1
- Will: 1-2