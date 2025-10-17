Week 6 Minnesota Vikings score predictions for Eagles showdown
Sunday's game at U.S. Bank Stadium is a big one. The 3-2 Vikings are looking to come off of their bye week and defend their home field with a statement win over the defending Super Bowl champs. The 4-2 Eagles are reeling a bit after two consecutive losses and are hungry to get back into the win column.
The storylines are plentiful. Carson Wentz will try to beat his old team for the first time in his second career game against them. Kevin O'Connell against Vic Fangio is a battle of big-time schemes when Minnesota has the ball. On the other side, Kevin Patullo's inconsistent offense — led by Jalen Hurts and Saquon Barkley — faces a challenge against Brian Flores' unique defense.
Who gets the job done in one of Sunday's marquee games? We've made our picks.
Will Ragatz: Eagles 27, Vikings 23
I truly can see this game going either way. Wentz starting probably gives the Vikings a better chance to win than J.J. McCarthy would've, and Minnesota should be able to move the ball against this Eagles defense. Defensively, Brian Flores' group gets Blake Cashman back and can theoretically give Hurts a tough time with its various zone coverage looks.
At the end of the day, I just can't quite bring myself to predict a third consecutive loss for an Eagles team that until recently had won ten straight games. This feels like a spot for Saquon Barkley to get going in the run game. Jalen Carter and Quinyon Mitchell playing for Philly — and Andrew Van Ginkel being out for the Vikings — has swung my pick narrowly towards the road team.
Joe Nelson: Vikings 23, Eagles 20
I'm not sold on the Eagles' demise after two losses. They lost to Denver by giving up 18 points in the fourth quarter, and the loss to the Giants was on the road on Thursday night. Those games are always crazy. That said, Philly's offense has been inconsistent and they're about to face a Vikings defense that doesn't give up many chunk plays. If Minnesota can prevent Saquon Barkley from wrecking the game, they'll come away with a victory. That happens because Brian Flores has had two weeks to prepare for this matchup, and Minnesota will likely have its healthiest defense since Week 1.
Tony Liebert: Eagles 23, Vikings 20
The Vikings could be catching a motivated Eagles team off their surprise loss last week to the Giants. I’m expecting a strong effort from Minnesota out of the bye, along with a revenge spot for Carson Wentz, but the Vikings' questions along the interior of their defensive line could catch up them in this one. I think Philadelphia gets one extra tush push in a close one.
Adam Uren: Vikings 27, Eagles 24
So much of my prediction for this game rides on which players the Vikings have healthy come Sunday lunchtime. If they have the bulk of their defense back, then I fancy them to ride the cacophonous U.S. Bank Stadium crowd to an upset win. But would it really be an upset? The Eagles arrive battered and bruised from consecutive defeats. The key will be stopping Saquon Barkley and forcing Jalen Hurts to throw against the Vikings' No. 1-ranked pass defense.
Here are last week's predictions. Season records for our pickers:
- Tony: 4-1
- Joe: 3-2
- Jonathan: 3-2 (Adam is filling in for him this week)
- Will: 2-3