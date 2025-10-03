Week 5 Minnesota Vikings score predictions for Browns game in London
As we wrote about this week, Sunday's Vikings game in London feels about as close to must-win territory as a team can get in Week 5. If Minnesota plans to be in the playoff mix in the second half of this season, beating the Browns is absolutely essential, considering the schedule gauntlet that awaits after the bye week.
The Browns are 1-3, have the fourth-worst point differential in the NFL, and are giving third-round rookie quarterback Dillon Gabriel his first career start. And yet, this is no easy task for the Vikings. They're down four offensive linemen for a matchup against Myles Garrett and Cleveland's menacing defensive front. In order to win the game, the Vikings will presumably have to get big plays from their defense and find a way to help Carson Wentz avoid major negatives.
Can they do it? Or will they head back to the U.S. on Monday with no victories to show for their 10-day international trip? Our Vikings On SI staff have made their score predictions.
Will Ragatz: Vikings 17, Browns 12
The over/under for this game is an astoundingly-low 35.5 points. I'm not sure it even gets to 30. The Vikings will likely struggle to run the ball efficiently with Jordan Mason, which will put them in some difficult passing situations where the Browns' defensive line can feast on Minnesota's depleted offensive line. The key for Kevin O'Connell is going to be the quick passing game, which I do think will work well enough to result in a few successful drives. And that'll be all the Vikings' offense needs to complement a defense that should make life miserable for Dillon Gabriel in his first NFL start. Those 12 points for the Browns will come from a touchdown, a field goal, and a safety, but it won't quite be enough.
Joe Nelson: Vikings 34, Browns 6
Mark my words. The Vikings are going to obliterate the Browns. While everyone is focused on Minnesota's injured offensive line, Kevin O'Connell has already devised a winning formula to beat the Browns with quick passes to twitchy athletes like Justin Jefferson, Jordan Addison, and Zavier Scott. Cleveland is jet-lagged, having just arrived in London on Thursday, while the Vikings have adjusted to the time change. There's no way a disoriented Dillon Gabriel, with an awful offensive supporting cast, is going to avoid trouble against a relentless Vikings defense. The Vikings will score a defensive touchdown and Carson Wentz will throw for 300-plus yards.
Tony Liebert: Vikings 14, Browns 10
The Vikings' banged-up offensive line should raise serious concerns against a highly-touted Browns defensive line led by Myles Garrett. Fortunately for Minnesota, Cleveland is starting rookie QB Dillon Gabriel. Brian Flores is too good of a defensive play caller not to take advantage of that. The Vikings win a gross defensive battle.
Jonathan Harrison: Vikings 14, Browns 3
The Vikings' lone saving grace in this game may be that Cleveland is starting a rookie third-round QB against Brian Flores' defense. Good luck, kid. Minnesota's offensive line continues to make its way through the infirmary ward, leaving Carson Wentz to try and survive the onslaught of opposing defenses pinning their ears back and rushing the passer. That gets no easier this weekend with All-Pro pass rusher Myles Garrett most likely lining up across from Justin Skule all day. KOC will have to dial up some quick game and lean on the run if Wentz is going to survive the test in London. It's really no wonder Vegas is projecting this to be a low-scoring game. The Vikings do enough to squeak out a win heading into the bye.
Here are last week's predictions. Season records for our pickers:
- Tony: 3-1
- Joe: 2-2
- Jonathan: 2-2
- Will: 1-3