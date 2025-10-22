Week 8 Vikings-Chargers score predictions for Thursday Night Football
The Vikings and Chargers could both really use this one. The two teams set to battle on Thursday Night Football this week are coming off of tough losses on Sunday, and a second loss in five days would be a tough pill to swallow heading into a mini-bye over the weekend.
The 3-3 Vikings dropped a winnable game to the Eagles and are 1.5 games out of a playoff spot in the loaded NFC. They're giving at least one more start to veteran Carson Wentz, with J.J. McCarthy (ankle) perhaps in line to return to action in Week 9 against the Lions. The path to the postseason for the Vikings would be difficult to envision if they lose this one, given the difficulty of their schedule.
The Chargers were beaten badly by the Colts to fall to 4-3 on the season, though they still occupy a playoff spot in what looks like a weaker AFC. They might not need this one as desperately as the Vikings do, but they're at home and will be hungry to bounce back from Sunday's rough outing.
Subscribe: Sign up for the free Vikings On SI newsletter
Both teams are dealing with notable injuries. The Chargers have the better quarterback in Justin Herbert, but the Vikings probably offset that to some degree with slight advantages in the skill positions and on defense. This looks like more or less a toss-up, with the Chargers currently three-point betting favorites in Los Angeles.
Here are our staff's predictions for Thursday's game.
Will Ragatz: Chargers 26, Vikings 23
A few things worry me about the Vikings heading into this one. They've got some injury concerns that we'll know more about closer to game time. Wentz seems to be prone to making a few boneheaded decisions every week. And Herbert, who shredded Brian Flores' defense in 2023, has an outstanding group of pass-catchers that could help him put up big numbers again. It'll be close, but this feels like another rough odd-numbered year for Kevin O'Connell (2023 was a mess, too).
With that said, the Vikings could certainly win this game if they can muster a solid performance on a short week. Above all else, they need to find a way to not lose the turnover battle for a fourth straight game. They've lost it 2-0 in each of their last three games.
Joe Nelson: Vikings 34, Chargers 17
I still have nightmares from the last time Justin Herbert played the Vikings. It was 2023 and he completed 40 of 47 passes for 405 yards and three touchdowns. Keenan Allen had 18 catches for 215 yards while also throwing a 49-yard touchdown to Mike Williams. Herbert is elite, and he's probably getting Joe Alt back at tackle. However, I think Brian Flores will have a much better plan to slow down a one-dimensional Chargers offense this time around. On offense, I expect a heavy dose of Aaron Jones and Jordan Mason as the Vikings become the fourth straight team to punish the Chargers in the running game.
Tony Liebert: Vikings 21, Chargers 20
After last week's hard-fought loss against the Eagles, the Vikings have a quick turnaround to face the Chargers in LA on a short week. A multitude of injuries have slowed down a Chargers group that looked like a dark horse Super Bowl contender earlier this season. Minnesota could be catching them at the right time with three losses in their last four games, but this feels like a game that both teams badly need to stay afloat. I think the Chargers' injuries up front along the offensive line have caught up to them, and the Vikings have the defense to take advantage. I expect Carson Wentz to find his groove as Minnesota steals one on the road.
Jonathan Harrison: Vikings 24, Chargers 12
Brian Flores and the Vikings' pass rush are salivating at the chance to get after a Chargers offensive line that has allowed the most pressures in the league this season. Justin Herbert has had no protection due to injury and just poor play this season, but has found ways to produce. Los Angeles' running game has averaged 4.9 yards per carry, third-best in the league, but may be down to just one running back after injuries to Omarion Hampton, Najee Harris, and fourth string back Hassan Haskins.
I expect the Vikings' defense will show a better side of themselves than what we saw against the Eagles. With Kevin O'Connell naming Carson Wentz the starter this week, the veteran has another chance to bounce back after a poor outing against the Eagles on Sunday. A couple weeks ago this game felt like an easy Chargers W — now I think it's swung in the Vikings' favor, even with Wentz's up-and-down play. Vikings get the win with a mini-bye before taking on the Lions.
Here are last week's predictions. Season records for our pickers:
- Tony: 5-1
- Joe: 3-3
- Jonathan: 3-3 (Adam Uren filled in for him last week)
- Will: 3-3