Where the Vikings stand in the NFC playoff picture entering Week 6
After a rollercoaster of a start to the season, the injury-plagued Vikings are hitting a much-needed bye week. While aim is to finally get healthy ahead of the gauntlet that is their upcoming schedule, let's take a look at where Minnesota stands after five weeks of play.
The Vikings are one of four NFC teams with a 3-2 record (Seahawks, Commanders, Rams) heading into Week 6. Each division leader in the NFC (Eagles, 49ers, Bucs, Lions) sits on a 4-1 record, while the Packers sit in the middle ground on a 2-1-1 record after their wild 40-40 tie with the Cowboys in Week 4.
So, if the playoffs were to start today, Minnesota would make the postseason as the No. 7 seed thanks to tiebreakers over the Commanders and Rams. The Seahawks hold a 'strength of victory' tiebreaker over the Vikings, so they currently are the No. 6 seed in the NFC.
All of that means Minnesota would travel to San Francisco for a Wild Card game against the 49ers if the playoffs were starting this weekend.
Tough upcoming schedule
Sounds promising, right? Well not quite, because based on the schedule ahead of them, if they don't get healthy it could get very dicey.
According to Power Rankings Guru's composite NFL power rankings, the Vikings have faced the second-easiest schedule so far in the NFL, only ahead of the 4-1 Bills. But for the rest of the season, Minnesota are tied with the 1-4 New York Giants for the toughest remaining schedule.
Coming out of the bye, the Vikings are set for a trio of what are sure to be ultra-physical battles at home to the Eagles (Week 7), on the road against Chargers on short rest (Week 8), and on the road against the Lions (Week 9). Both the Eagles and Lions are 4-1 this season while the Chargers started off undefeated before dropping their last two games.
Minnesota then play a Baltimore Ravens team that should have Lamar Jackson back under center in Week 10, and then welcome Bears team they've already narrowly beaten in Week 11. Both are winnable, even with Jackson back, but it'll be followed by another trio of tough games against the Packers, Seahawks, and Commanders. Both of the games against the Packers and Seahawks are on the road, while the Vikings host the Commanders in Week 14.
After what look like easier games against the Cowboys and Giants, the Vikings close out the season with two tough divisional battles against the Packers and Lions, both at U.S. Bank Stadium.
What's holding Minnesota back?
Aside from an insanely difficult schedule, the Vikings are being held back by numerous injuries. While the injury bug forgot Minnesota existed in 2024, it has ravaged the team so far this season.
The Vikings have yet to play with the full compliment of their starting offensive line Christian Darrisaw missed the first two games of the season; rookie guard Donovan Jackson is expected back after the bye, after he has missed the previous two games due to wrist surgery; veteran center Ryan Kelly was placed on injured reserve due to concussions ahead of the 21-17 win over the Browns in London; and right tackle Brian O'Neill is also out due to a knee injury.
The only consistently healthy starter on Minnesota's offensive line has been right guard Will Fries.
On top of the offensive line issues, Minnesota have had to rely on veteran backup Carson Wentz at QB after J.J. McCarthy suffered an ankle injury in the team's Week 2 loss to Atlanta. McCarthy could return as soon as the Week 7 game against the Eagles, which might be necessary after Wentz got banged up over the past two weeks against the Steelers and Browns.
On the defensive side, the Vikings have been playing the majority of the season so far without starting inside linebacker Blake Cashman, who will have his 21-day practice window next week. Also, outside lineback Andrew Van Ginkel missed the two overseas games with a neck injury, it's unclear what his return timeline is heading into the bye week.
Minnesota will need to get healthy over the next two weeks if they're going to have any chance of seriously competing against some of the favorites in the conference.