Why Jordan Addison didn't play a snap in the first quarter in London
Vikings wide receiver Jordan Addison did not play a single snap in the first quarter of Sunday's game against the Browns in London.
Addison isn't hurt. His absence was due to a "coach's decision," according to ESPN's Kevin Seifert.
He did return to the game on the Vikings' first possession of the second quarter.
It's unclear what exactly Addison did to lead to Kevin O'Connell and the Vikings benching him for an entire quarter to begin this game. The speculative assumption when something like that happens is that the player missed a team meeting or broke some other rule over the course of the past week. O'Connell will presumably be asked about it after the game.
It was hardly mentioned by the NFL Network broadcast, and sideline reporter Sara Walsh did not ask O'Connell about it during a one-question interview after the first quarter ended.
Addison, 23, was the Vikings' first-round pick out of USC in 2023. He came into this game with 1,900 receiving yards and 19 touchdowns in 33 career games.
Off-the-field issues have been part of the story for Addison over his first few years in the NFL. He was cited in July 2023 for driving 140 miles per hour. In July 2024, he was arrested on suspicion of DUI, and although he eventually pled guilty to lesser charges, he was suspended for the first three games of this season by the NFL.
The Vikings and Browns were tied at 7 after the first. Follow along with our live updates here.