Will it be McCarthy vs. Harbaugh in Vikings-Chargers opener in Brazil?
The NFL schedule won't be revealed until May, but bits and pieces of interesting information continue to leak. Previously, the Pittsburgh Steelers were announced as the host team for a game next season in Dublin, Ireland, and the Cleveland Browns will host a game in London.
While it's possible that the Minnesota Vikings could be the Steelers' or Browns' opponent for their international games, a third possibility has come to life Wednesday with news that the Los Angeles Chargers will be the "home" team for a Week 1 game in Sao Paolo, Brazil.
The Chargers will host the Raiders, Broncos, Chiefs, Colts, Commanders, Eagles, Steelers, Texans and Vikings next season, so L.A.'s opponent has to be one of those nine teams. Let's narrow it down...
The Eagles can't be the opponent in Brazil because they'll be opening the season on Thursday night. Plus, the Eagles played in Brazil against the Packers to open the 2024 season. The Steelers are also likely out of the running since they're hosting a game in Dublin, Ireland next season.
We can narrow it down even further if we assume that a divisional game against the Raiders, Broncos or Chiefs won't be selected as it would take away home-field advantage.
That leaves the Colts, Commanders, Texans and Vikings as the most likely opponent for the Chargers in Brazil. All four would provide interesting storylines, but the local angle supporting significant interest in a Vikings-Chargers showdown involves the scenario where J.J. McCarthy is making his NFL regular-season debut for the Vikings against Jim Harbaugh.
They won a national championship together at Michigan before the Vikings selected McCarthy with the 10th overall draft pick in 2024. It would make for a dramatic storyline that the entire football world could get behind. Is it the best storyline possible? We'd argue so, but the Commanders and Texans are also two of the best teams in the NFL and can make similarly strong arguments.
Whatever happens, three of the Vikings' nine road games next season are against teams scheduled to play internationally, meaning there's a decent shot Minnesota finds itself in Dublin, London or Sao Paolo.
More Vikings news and rumors
Stay up to date on all things Vikings by bookmarking Minnesota Vikings On SI, subscribing to our YouTube channel, and signing up to receive our free Vikings newsletter.