Will Reichard to IR; Vikings signing K John Parker Romo, LS Jake McQuaide
Vikings rookie kicker Will Reichard is headed to injured reserve with a quad strain and the team is signing John Parker Romo to replace him, according to NFL Media. That means Reichard will miss a minimum of four games, with Romo in line to make his NFL regular season debut on Sunday in Jacksonville.
Mike Garafolo also reports that the Vikings are signing long snapper Jake McQuaide to replace the injured Andrew DePaola.
Reichard's injury is an unfortunate setback amid what had been a stellar rookie season for the sixth-round pick out of Alabama. Prior to missing two field goals on Sunday night against the Colts — and the injury almost certainly factored into those misses — he hadn't missed a kick all year. Reichard made his first 34 attempts to begin his career, including 20 extra points and 14 field goals.
In steps Romo, who will get his first opportunity to be an NFL's team kicker at 27 years old. A former undrafted free agent out of Virginia Tech, he signed with the Saints in 2022 and has also had offseason or practice squad stints with the Lions and Bears. Romo was named to the All-XFL team in 2023 after a strong season with the San Antonio Brahmas and has a big leg.
Romo was previously with the Vikings from March until late July of this year, so they're familiar with his ability. He was Reichard's offseason competition until the rookie won the job.
McQuaide, the Vikings' new long snapper, is a 36-year-old veteran who has made two Pro Bowls in his career. He was with the Rams from 2011-2020, spent two seasons witht the Cowboys, and was with the Lions last year. He was briefly on the Bears' practice squad last month. McQuaide played college football at Ohio State.
So, for what will likely be at least four games, the Vikings' specialist trio is Romo at kicker, McQuaide at long snapper, and Ryan Wright at punter/holder.