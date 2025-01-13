Winner of Vikings-Rams will play Philadelphia Eagles in divisional round
The winner of Monday night's wild-card round matchup between the Minnesota Vikings and the Los Angeles Rams will face the Philadelphia Eagles in next week's NFC Divisional Round.
A combination of the 2-seed Eagles beating the Green Bay Packers and the 6-seed Washington Commanders' win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers determined the Vikings' fate for the next round, should they win on Monday.
Vikings fans dreaming of a home tie in the divisional round saw them dashed with the Eagles' win over the Packers, which ensured that the lowest remaining seed would head to Detroit, now confirmed as Washington, and the second-lowest – either No. 4 Rams or No. 5 Vikings – would play in Philadelphia.
The game between the Eagles and either the Vikings or Rams will start at 2 p.m. Central on Sunday, broadcast on NBC.
The winner of Monday night's game will also be disadvantaged by playing on a short week. The last time the Vikings played at Philadelphia in the postseason was the infamous NFC Championship game in 2018, which the Eagles won 38-7.
The 14-3 Vikings still have to get through a tough test against the Rams, who beat Minnesota 30-20 during their regular season matchup.
Monday's game has been moved from Los Angeles to Glenwood, Arizona, due to the destruction caused by massive forest fires in L.A.
Shifting the game to Arizona saw the Vikings' odds improve slightly as the Rams lose perceived home field advantage, although the majority of the tickets sold for Monday's game went to Rams fans.