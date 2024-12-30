Zac Efron approves of Vikings' HSM-inspired celebration: 'Nailed it!!'
The latest viral takeaway celebration from the Vikings' defense just continues to add to the legend of what safety Cam Bynum has built this season. After a fumble recover in the first quarter of Sunday's win against the Packers, Bynum, Josh Metellus, and a few other defensive backs hit a choreographed dance from the iconic 2006 Disney movie High School Musical.
Zac Efron, whose megastar career took off when he played Troy Bolton in the HSM movies, took notice and shared a message of approval on Instagram: "Nailed it!!"
Bynum and the Vikings have now gotten the stamp of approval from Efron, Lindsay Lohan, Nick Jonas, and Marlon Wayans, whose movies have inspired their celebrations this year.
It started out earlier this season with Bynum doing solo dances that paid tribute to Usher and Australian breakdancer Rachael "Raygun" Gunn. Over time, it's morphed into more of a group effort. Bynum and Josh Metellus are the leaders, but they've gotten players like Shaq Griffin, Theo Jackson, Dwight McGlothern, and others to join their weekly practice sessions.
At this point, you know something elaborate is coming whenever Bynum or Metellus are involved in a Vikings takeaway. When Bynum recovered a Josh Jacobs fumble on the opening possession of Sunday's game, the U.S. Bank Stadium scoreboard flashed a message that said "let him cook!"
And once again, the Vikings' moves went viral.
One of the cooler parts of each celebration is seeing the video that Bynum posts afterward, which gives a behind-the-scenes look into the preparation during the week. They legitimately work on the choreography so they're ready to deliver in front of a massive audience on Sundays.
The celebrations have been a very fun subplot of the Vikings' 14-2 season, and an example of how great the vibes are around this team. Who else can't wait to see what they cook up for Detroit and/or the postseason?
