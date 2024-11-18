Lindsay Lohan calls Vikings' viral Parent Trap celebration 'Just the coolest thing'
During the Vikings' win over the Jets in London in October, safeties Cam Bynum and Josh Metellus went viral for their celebration that recreated the handshake from the 1998 film The Parent Trap.
On Sunday, Lindsay Lohan — who played twin sisters in the movie set in London — was asked about the video, telling Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show, "It was just the coolest thing."
"It's so cool," Lohan told Fallon. "To do a movie likeThe Parent Trap and then it's a crossover into sports players doing it, it's just such a cool feeling. And that's not an easy handshake to learn! There's a lot of steps."
It's the second time over the past couple weeks that the inspiration for a Bynum celebration has praised the Vikings safety's imitation skills.
Two weeks ago, in the Vikings' win over the Jaguars, Bynum grabbed a fourth-quarter interception and proceeded to imitate Australian breakdancer Rachael "Raygun" Gunn's now infamous Olympic breakdance routine.
After seeing the clip of Bynum's dance go viral, Gunn responded on her Instagram story, saying, "This is WILD. Love it, Cam Bynum!"
He also did an Usher-inspired dance after his first interception of the season in Week 3. After last week's game, he said he has "at least three ready every game."