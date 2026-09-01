3 Newly Available Edge Rushers The Vikings Should Call As Depth Concerns Remain

The Minnesota Vikings have finalized their initial 53-man roster after cutdown day. But a keen eye may notice that the team known for rushing the passer severely lacks pass rushers.

Four edge rushers made the cut, headlined by starters Dallas Turner and Andrew Van Ginkel. Behind the star duo are Bo Richter and Chaz Chambliss, who have just one career sack between them. It's certainly not the worst room, but if injuries arise, the Vikings may have to resort to calling suburban dads down from the stands to fill in on the outside.

Of course, rookie linebacker Jake Golday and lineman Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins, who have both spent some time working with the edges this summer, offer some additional depth. But neither is a true edge, and are far from ready to handle a starting role there. So far, the Vikings have been patient, resistant or apparently even allergic to handing out a bigger deal to a seasoned veteran like Joey Bosa, Haason Reddick or Leonard Floyd. But with the recent cuts across the league, could Nolan Teasley and company be open to a newly available and budget-friendly option?

Here are three players recently put out of a job that could be a fit for Minnesota's depth problems.

1. BJ Ojulari

The former second-round pick has had his career derailed by injury after tearing his ACL in 2024. Ojulari has played in just eight games since, and was ultimately waived by the Arizona Cardinals this week. Obviously there are some significant concerns if he's even close to the same player that got drafted 41st overall, but at just 24, Ojulari still has potential.

Ojulari's preseason held mixed results with 1.5 sacks but a relatively disappointing 53.8 Pro Football Focus (PFF) overall grade. To be still working back from the injury is a bit concerning, and to not make the talent-starved Cardinals roster is even more worrying. Still, the talent is alluring, and the Vikings could use a rotational rusher with his tools.

This signing would be a Hail Mary attempt in hopes that defensive coordinator Brian Flores can resurrect the old BJ Ojulari from before his devastating knee injury, but there aren't many coaches who would have a better chance at it than Flo.

2. Clelin Ferrell

Ferrell is another former high-draft pick who has found himself looking for a new team. After getting selected No. 4 in 2019, Ferrell has failed to live up to expectations. But while he hasn't reached the heights expected of a top-five pick, he's still had a solid seven-year career and could bring some experience to the Vikings edge rusher room.

Ferrell was released by the Miami Dolphins after signing a one-year deal in July. He has 11 sacks over the last three seasons, and a solid resume overall. It's far from a flashy signing, but when it comes to getting reliable pass rush at a modest price, the Vikings would be hard-pressed to find a safer option.

3. Sam Williams

Keeping with the theme of highly drafted players with knee injuries, Williams, like Ojulari, missed all of 2024. He had 8.5 sacks across his first two seasons in the league, but now is on the outside looking in after struggling to regain his previous form.

Williams finished fifth in the Defensive Rookie of the Year voting back in 2022 with Dallas, but has yet to right the ship after injuries kept him out for an entire year. Still, for a team like the Vikings needing some juice off the edge, Williams still has plenty of motor. He's also trending in the right direction.

According to PFF, from Week 10 onward in 2025, Williams earned an 80.6 PFF grade, which was the 11th-best among all edge rushers. The Vikings could opt to take on another reclamation project in order to solve their edge woes.

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