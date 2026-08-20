3 Positions Vikings Need to See More From in Week 2 of Preseason: Secure the Trenches

The first preseason game is already in the books for the Minnesota Vikings. Although it was nice to see the team in action, not many questions about the roster were answered during the exhibition contest against the New York Giants. From the performance on Saturday to this week's practices, there are still issues that need to be resolved.

Minnesota's second preseason game could help provide some clarity. Here are three positions that the team and fans need to see more from against the Baltimore Ravens.

The Minnesota Vikings play their second preseason game on Saturday, and three position groups still have a lot to prove.

1. Defensive line

Let's be honest, the rookies on the defensive line didn't do much in the first preseason game to encourage anyone that they are ready to hold down the line of scrimmage. First-round pick Caleb Banks admitted that he struggled against the Giants, saying he knows what he needs to work on. Third-round selection Domonique Orange didn't fare much better against the Big Blue.

Everyone will be watching the defensive line on Saturday, but most eyes will be on those two highly drafted defensive linemen who need to prove that the Vikings did the right thing by cutting ties with veterans Javon Hargrave and Jonathan Allen and replacing them during the 2026 NFL Draft.

Otherwise, another dud from both could cause Minnesota's staff to begin making other plans if neither seems ready to be leaned upon when looking ahead to Week 1.

2. Center

The offensive line of the Vikings looks like a solid unit, but it's not good that the weak link appears to be at center. When the first player to handle the football on offense is a question mark, the effectiveness of the offense as a whole has to be brought into question.

Blake Brandel was good filling in for Ryan Kelly last season, but he has looked inconsistent during practices. In fact, his snaps out of shotgun have been highly suspect and must be cleaned up before the purple and gold take the field against the Packers in the season opener.

Brandel and starting quarterback Kyler Murray need to be on the same page and have a seamless transition when transferring the football.

3. Quarterback

The pecking order at quarterback seems to be established, but the only thing that feels certain at the moment is that Murray is expected to be the starter this season. Head coach Kevin O'Connell named J.J. McCarthy as Murray's backup, but he seemed less than confident in that decision.

A strong finish from McCarthy could put fans at ease about his ability to be the backup as well as his potential to grow and develop as a passer. Not only that, but he needs to hold off veteran Carson Wentz, who looked capable of being Murray's backup during the first preseason game.

It is a tough tightrope to walk when trying to get quarterbacks reps without putting them in danger of sustaining an injury that causes them to miss time. Hopefully the Vikings can find that balance to have all three of those quarterbacks prepared for when the regular season arrives.

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