3 Vikings Who Could Still Be on the Chopping Block to Begin September (Including Zemaiah Vaughn)

If the last day and a half has taught us anything, it’s that the initial 53-man roster is anything but permanent. Quarterback Max Brosmer and wide receiver Dillon Bell were both released to make room for waiver additions offensive guard Trevor Keegan and center Nick Samac.

That said, if the Vikings plan to make any other additions, or if a certain future Hall of Fame safety decides to return, the team will need to make even more corresponding moves to create room.

The team has a fairly balanced setup as it currently stands, and after adding a center on Monday, there aren’t many glaring needs. Edge rusher and safety seem to be the likeliest positions to see changes before the Vikings host the Packers to kick off their season on Sept. 13.

With that in mind, here are the three players who would likely be the first ones out to make room for new additions.

1. Zemaiah Vaughn, CB

The inclusion of Zemaiah Vaughn on the team’s initial roster came as a bit of a surprise to me. While he certainly had his positive moments through the summer, defensive coordinator Brian Flores hasn't exactly been over-reliant on the corner position through his time in Minnesota.

Once the team released Dwight McGlothern with an injury designation, it opened the door for Vaughn to make his way onto the roster if he took advantage of the opportunity. Turns out, the team saw something in the 24-year-old Vaughn that they liked.

Zemaiah Vaughn picks off Wentz in the red zone. — Jason Harmon (@JasonHarmonNFL) August 17, 2026

What would it take to knock him from the defensive back group? Likely the return of Harrison Smith. The team is already heavy at safety, but I have a hard time seeing them cut anyone currently in the room, especially since undrafted free agent Jacob Thomas was so impressive over camp and the preseason. Swapping Smith and Vaughn would keep the DB group at 10, making it a seemingly easy move.

2. Ben Yurosek, TE

Former Stanford and Georgia tight end Ben Yurosek turned heads at last year’s training camp, and with a season-ending injury to fellow TE Gavin Bartholomew, his inclusion on the 2025 roster was a no-brainer. This summer, Bartholomew stole the show for the position group.

Still, Yurosek was one of four TEs to make the team, a number which initially surprised me. Maybe it's the focus on the revamped run game? Maybe head coach Kevin O'Connell wants to improve the team’s passing options in the red zone? Either way, the group seems fairly loaded at the moment. Yurosek could be an eventual roster casualty if the team adds depth elsewhere, simply due to positional priority.

3. Chaz Chambliss, OLB

This one is tough because Chaz Chambliss is one of my favorite stories on the team. The 2025 UDFA out of Georgia made the 53-man roster in 2025, but only totaled eight tackles in 12 games of action. Still, he’s proven to be a feisty defender and even took snaps at fullback in the final preseason game to give starter Max Bredeson rest. The man simply loves the game, and it's a big reason Flores is such a fan of what he brings to the defense.

#Vikings HC Kevin O’Connell says Chaz Chambliss changed his number from 57 to 40 so that when he lines up at FB, he doesn’t have to report as eligible. pic.twitter.com/5ZXaPCGfwb — VikingzFanPage (@vikingzfanpage) August 26, 2026

But depth at the position is shallow to say the least, and the team will almost certainly look to add a pass rusher, especially after the loss of OLB Tyler Batty. If the team does make a move, Chambliss might be released to make room, but I believe the Vikings would look at other options first before further thinning out a position of need.

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