Every Viking Who Helped Their 53-Man Roster Odds in Loss vs. Broncos

The Broncos humiliated the Vikings Friday night, keeping the Purple and Gold out of the end zone and raining down nearly three dozen points. The final preseason game of the year is supposed to build momentum heading into the regular season, but let's hope this game is no indication of what is to come.

Despite the disappointment of being handed a 34-6 loss, Minnesota still needed to evaluate quite a few players before the deadline to trim the roster to 53 players and release its first official depth chart of the season.

While some players still might not have done enough to land on the Vikings' 53-man roster, playing well in the final preseason game can lead to a spot on the practice squad or even being signed by another team following roster cuts.

Dontae Fleming, wide receiver

Making the 53-man roster as a wide receiver is a huge challenge for Minnesota's pass catchers. The competition for roster spots is fierce, since several players at the top of the depth chart are locks to make the initial roster. That didn't stop Dontae Fleming from leading the Vikings with 55 receiving yards on four catches, including a third-quarter pass (h/t NFL) from quarterback Max Brosmer that went for 26 yards and was upheld on a Denver challenge.

Dontae Fleming with an insane first down catch 🔥



MINvsDEN on @NFLNetwork

Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/sl05mVgm4K — NFL (@NFL) August 29, 2026

With this performance, Fleming's name should come up when talking about what to do with the receivers. Even if this game only helps him to land a spot on the practice squad, it was enough to put him on the team's radar heading into one of the most important times of the season.

Jakobe Thomas, safety

A third-round pick of the Vikings this year, rookie safety Jakobe Thomas saw his first action of the preseason on Friday, as he had been dealing with a back issue that kept him out of action. He made the most of his playing time against Denver, making five tackles, three of those being solo efforts.

For a player who wasn't able to showcase his skills previously, Thomas' play was one of the few bright spots in Minnesota's defense on Friday and should help to keep him in the conversation to stick around after this weekend.

Max Brosmer, quarterback

Let's be clear. Max Brosmer didn't have a great game against the Broncos. However, he looked good enough that his 20-for35 passing for 165 yards might be enough for him to stick around on the practice squad, since fellow quarterback J.J. McCarthy did not play due to an ankle issue.

Max Brosmer didn't have the best performance vs. the Broncos; however, his spot within the Vikings organization appears to be safe. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Simply being one of two passers who played on Friday gives him an advantage with the coaching staff, which is great for the young man but disheartening for the team.

Kahlef Hailassie, safety

An undrafted free agent in 2023, Kahlef Hailassie has spent time with four different teams in his NFL career. He has played in ten games as a pro, starting two games for the Browns in 2023. That experience was on display when he made a great read on a deep pass from Broncos quarterback Sam Ehlinger intended for Dane Key early in the second quarter.

Hailassie timed the play perfectly to register the interception and get the Vikings' only takeaway of the game.

Get Vikings On SI straight to your inbox: sign up for our free newsletter here.