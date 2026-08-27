Vikings Have Good Reason to Remain Patient With Harrison Smith's Retirement Decision

Change can be intimidating in the NFL, especially when that change involves potentially losing a franchise pillar that has anchored your defensive backfield for fourteen seasons.

For the Vikings and Harrison Smith, that change remains unofficial, but the team must be prepared for life without the future Ring of Honor member. The good news? It seems the team has enough depth at the position to give Smith even more time to decide if he wants to leave the swimming pool.

Here’s why the Vikings should be okay if "Harry the Hitman" continues to take his time making the ultimate career decisions.

Vikings' veteran depth sets the floor

The Vikings may not have a standout in their safety room, but they do have several veterans who each bring unique skill sets and roles within defensive coordinator Brian Flores’s unit.

Josh Metellus proved to be a jack of all trades in 2023 and 2024, rotating all over the field while Smith and former Viking Cam Bynum held it down at safety. Once Bynum left, Metellus was mainly limited to strong safety. The results were mixed, as Metellus played only 14 games. He still managed 86 total tackles and two interceptions.

Theo Jackson would likely see more playing time in Smith’s absence opposite Metellus. The 27-year-old has seen limited action in his career but has snagged two career interceptions, including one off Geno Smith to secure a victory against the Seahawks in 2024.

Jay Ward is entering year 3, looking for an opportunity to step up. His hit on Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart in the team’s first preseason game showcased his hard-hitting potential.

But the true intrigue comes from two rookies.

Young guns with high ceilings

Check any 2026 mock draft, and chances are you’ll see the Vikings drafting Dillon Thieneman out of Oregon in round one. The team ultimately passed on the current Bear in favor of defensive lineman Caleb Banks, but the need at safety was later addressed with the selection of Jakobe Thomas with the 98th pick.

Thomas has been largely limited in camp with a back injury and has yet to make his preseason debut, but his college tape shows a raw but hard-hitting defender.

The real story of camp so far at the safety position has been undrafted rookie Jacob Thomas out of James Madison. While many had hoped Jakobe would be the rookie answer for a potential Smith departure, Jacob has stolen the show in his absence after Jamal Adams’s season came to an abrupt end. It may be a risk betting on an undrafted rookie to see serious playing time, but his recent surge in first-team reps tells me he’s earned an important spot on the 53-man roster to be finalized Sunday.

- Undrafted out of JMU



- INT in his first preseason game



- First team reps in joint practices against the Ravens



- Leads the team in tackles in second preseason game



Jacob Thomas may be the story of Vikings camp.



📸: Alli Rusco pic.twitter.com/EZDS2tYpHu — Jason Harmon (@JasonHarmonNFL) August 22, 2026

The Vikings will likely need to draft another top-level safety in the near future, but the Thomas boys are exciting young projects while the team waits for Smith's decision. If he does come back, they’ll only benefit from his veteran guidance.

Don’t get me wrong, Smith’s return would certainly be a preferred outcome for the franchise and its fans. Even at age 37, Smith’s football IQ and schematic expertise provide immense value, even as he’s lost a good amount of the quickness he had in his younger years.

While seeing "the Hitman" run it back in 2026 would be great, the team seems prepared to manage without him.

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