3 Vikings Winners & 3 Losers After Vikings Shake Up QB Room With Kirk Cousins Trade

The Vikings waited until the NFL trade deadline, but the team got a deal done that should help their offense. The trade sent a third-round draft pick to the Raiders in exchange for quarterback Kirk Cousins.

Cousins arriving back in Minnesota couldn't happen at a better time. The Vikings are coming off one of the most embarrassing quarterback performances in NFL history, when Carson Wentz had an 8.9 quarterback rating on Monday Night Football against the Buffalo Bills.

This trade should instantly upgrade the Vikings' offense. Bringing in a 15-year veteran quarterback like Cousins, who is familiar with the offense and is currently second in the NFL in passing touchdowns (20), will bring some excitement to the team.

That said, Tuesday's return isn't positive for everyone. Let's take a look at three winners and three losers from the Vikings trading for Cousins

Winner: Brian Flores, defensive coordinator

Brian Flores's defense has been legit this season and is the biggest reason the Vikings are 6-2 through their first eight games. All Minnesota needs is a little help from the offense to put some points on the board and look like a dominant team.

Vikings DC Brian Flores's unit should have more time to rest now that QB Kirk Cousins is back to lead the offense. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

On Monday night, Minnesota's defense was on the field for over 42 minutes of the 60-minute game. The offense didn't convert a single third or fourth down all game, putting a ton of pressure on Flores to keep Buffalo from running up the score.

Loser: Kyler Murray, quarterback

The door is closed for Kyler Murray to prove that his struggles in Arizona were situational. Now, he heads to the bench in Minnesota and will serve as the primary backup for Cousins once he recovers from his hamstring injury.

Will Murray be able to land on his feet once he leaves the Vikings after this season? Or is the former No. 1 overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft destined to be a backup, even though he has started every NFL game he's played in?

Either way, it sounds like Murray won't get much of a chance to build his case before he hits free agency in March.

Winner: Justin Jefferson, wide receiver

Although he hasn't been extremely vocal about his frustration, there is no way superstar wide receiver Justin Jefferson isn't jumping for joy having Cousins back in Minnesota to throw him the football.

From 2020 to 2023, Cousins threw 28 touchdowns to Jefferson, averaging seven TDs per year compared to 5.3 in the last three seasons. The connection between these two players is strong and should translate to the face of the franchise looking more like the player fans know and love.

Loser: Carson Wentz, quarterback

Although he was already in the doghouse after his abysmal Monday Night Football performance, the coaching staff and front office face a tough decision about Carson Wentz. Since he won't start anymore and won't be the backup, how does he fit in Minnesota?

It's hard to imagine Carson Wentz throwing for the Vikings again now that Kirk Cousins has joined the roster. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Having Wentz as the QB3 when he offers no future value would be confusing, especially after Max Brosmer looked better than him against Buffalo. The decision will have to come down to whether to let him go or keep him as a veteran third quarterback option.

Winner: Jauan Jennings, wide receiver

The Vikings will finally get an opportunity to see whether Jauan Jennings was a bad fit for the Vikings or if the Minnesota offense was making it impossible for him to be a consistent contributor during his first year with the Purple and Gold. Through six games (two starts), Jennings has only six catches for 54 receiving yards without a touchdown.

Jennings has been a free-agent bust for Minnesota this season, but that could change if he gets on the same page as Cousins. Having him in a competent offense could make a world of difference for a player who looked good during his previous time with the 49ers.

Loser: Kevin O'Connell, head coach

While head coach Kevin O'Connell gets to reunite with Cousins, there is a harsh reality that has to be faced. For a coach often tabbed as a "QB guru" by the media, he will have to admit he failed to evaluate and develop multiple passers.

J.J. McCarthy, Daniel Jones and Sam Darnold were all allowed to leave Minnesota to make room for Murray and Wentz. Neither quarterback he kept has looked capable of commanding an offense this year. Hopefully, a reunion with Cousins will put O'Connell and the offense back on track.

Otherwise, it might be time to reevaluate his future in Purple and Gold.

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